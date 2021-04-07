JOSEPH — The Technical Committee of the Joseph City Council will hold a meeting Thursday, April 8, at the Joseph Community Events Center in Joseph.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. and is slated to run until 8 p.m.
On the agenda, is a discussion of goals for the city’s website, a timeline for completion of those goals and additional technology goals for later discussion.
Public comment will be taken beginning at 7:45 p.m.
City Administrator Larry Braden and Councilwoman Kirsten Rohla head the Tech Committee.
