JOSEPH — A public hearing to consider modifying the city of Joseph’s urban growth boundary will take place Thursday, July 7, during the City Council’s monthly meeting.
The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at the Joseph Community Events Center. The public is welcome to attend in person or via Zoom.
Under the city’s Comprehensive Land Use Plan, the city is required to maintain an adequate supply of land for residential use within its UGB to meet housing needs. The city intends to accomplish this through a UGB swap by including new lands within the UGB (73.4 acres currently zoned Wallowa County rural residential) to be rezoned city of Joseph Urban-Growth Residential to replace approximately 69.9 acres of land currently in the UGB that comprise the Oregon State Park known as the Iwetemlaykin State Heritage Site, which will be removed from the UGB currently zoned UG-R, to be rezoned R-1.
The city’s plan currently identifies the Iwetemlaykin State Heritage Site as zoned for residential use; however, the site is no longer available to meet the city’s housing needs due to the site’s establishment as a state park.
Public opposition put a stop to a planned “hospitality project” on a parcel adjacent to Iwetemlaykin in March when more than 70 people showed up at the events center on a requested change for a zoning request. Only two of the public comments were in favor of the project, the rest being opposed.
Also at Thursday’s meeting, a request for a zoning change from commercial to residential and a conditional use permit for a recreational vehicle park at the same address will be considered.
The zone change and conditional use permit have been requested by John Zurita for 709 N. Main St. Zurita is listed as the property owner on the application.
