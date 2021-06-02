JOSEPH — This week’s Joseph City Council meeting will be preceded by another executive session to deal with complaints of harassment of city employees.
The session begins at 6 p.m. following a second Budget Committee meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m., Thursday, June 3. According to Oregon law, a public body may hold an executive session:
• To consider the employment of a public officer, employee, staff member or individual agent.
• To consider the dismissal or disciplining of, or to hear complaints or charges brought.
against, a public officer, employee, staff member or individual agent who does not request an open hearing.
• To consider information or records that are exempt by law from public inspection.
A similar session was held May 27, but was unable to accomplish the desired goals because of procedural problems. The complaints of harassment were brought by Parks Director Dennis Welch and former city Administrator/Recorder Larry Braden.
Welch took time off due to the complaints from March 22 to May 16, when he returned to work.
Braden resigned by letter April 16, citing “harassment by members of the current City Council.” He has declined to comment on the nature of the alleged harassment or by whom he was harassed. City officials were authorized May 27 to negotiate a separation agreement with Braden.
When the council holds its regular session Thursday, agenda items will include:
• A street-closure request for the Chief Joseph Day Parade in late July.
• A project update from Anderson Perry on public works projects the city has underway.
• A Citizen Involvement Committee as a pending/future agenda item.
• Department reports.
• The approval of the minutes for several regular and emergency meetings.
