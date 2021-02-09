JOSEPH — Action to establish of a Citizen Involvement Committee will be on the agenda of the Joseph City Council when it meets Thursday, Feb. 11, at the Joseph Community Events Center.
The meeting begins at 7 p.m.
The committee was the subject of much discussion at the January meeting, receiving strong support from Mayor Belinda Buswell. Former Mayor Peggy Kite-Martin, who served from 2005-09, said in January she is interested in starting a “citizen involvement committee” to provide a forum for public input and a source of education on city matters for residents.
Also on the agenda will be action on the proposed business registration the city plans to implement. City officials have emphasized that this is not a business license, but merely an informational registration to keep city government informed of which businesses are operating.
Other agenda items include an audit presentation, discussion of the urban growth boundaries and action on materials to be used by the Oregon Department of Transportation in upgrading sidewalks around town.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.