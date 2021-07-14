JOSEPH — Residents of Joseph will have the opportunity to provide input on local zoning ordinances, Thursday, July 15, during a meeting of the city’s Zoning Ordinance Review Taskforce.
The meeting will begin at 4:30 p.m. at the Joseph Community Events Center.
Pro-Tem Administrator Brock Eckstein said Wednesday that the meeting is part of the city’s efforts to review and update its zoning ordinances. The task force will make recommendations that the City Council will later act upon, he said.
The meeting is expected to last for two hours, the latter 20 minutes set aside for public comment, according to the meeting agenda.
The regular City Council meeting originally schedule for Thursday has been pushed back to Tuesday, July 20, because a quorum of council members will not be available Thursday, Eckstein said in an email.
