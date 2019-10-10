The home of Kenny and Nichole Lathrop on Leap Lane was completely consumed by fire on the afternoon of Thursday, Oct. 10. The home appeared to be a total loss.
No-one was injured in the blaze, although the Lathrop's tuxedo cat was reported missing.
Enterprise, Joseph, Lostine, and Wallowa fire departments responded to the blaze which had engulfed the house by the time the first fire engine and tender arrived from Enterprise about 20 minutes after the fire was reported. The Lostine Fire Department remained at the scene Thursday evening to ensure that the fire was out and no further ignition would occur.
Cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Wallowa County Emergency Services manager Paul Karvoski said that the fire may have been caused by either a wood stove or electrical wiring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.