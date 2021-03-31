ENTERPRISE — The Fair Housing Council of Oregon and the Northeast Oregon Economic Development District are co-hosting a free online course for landlord training April 6, according to a press release.
In collaboration with Wallowa County and the cities of Halfway, La Grande and Richland, Washington, this training is for housing providers and landlords in Northeast Oregon. The training will cover current fair housing laws, COVID-19 and best practices in rental housing and the Oregon eviction moratorium.
This training will be April 6 from 10 a.m. to noon via Zoom.
Registration for this training is required.
For more information or to receive information about registration, contact Lisa Dawson at lisadawson@neoedd.org or Glenda Moyer at gmoyer@fhco.org.
If you are interested in obtaining continued education credits for this class, you will need to provide your continuing education paperwork to the instructor after completion of the class. The instructor will complete the paperwork and return the paperwork to you to be submitted to the state.
FHCO provides free materials for anyone who is interested in displaying posters, having brochures and other guides available to tenants and the public. FHCO also offers specific training to maintenance staff.
Anyone interested in obtaining materials or scheduling a fair housing training for maintenance staff and other staff, contact Moyer, Eastern Oregon education and outreach specialist, Fair Housing Council of Oregon, 503-223-8197 x116.
