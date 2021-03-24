ENTERPRISE — Two opportunities for the multiple-session Destination Creation course are being offered by the Northeast Oregon Economic Development District in coming weeks.
The courses are held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays from March 29 to April 22 or April 26 to May 20.
Participants will learn to use strategy and tools to keep local customers spending money with their businesses and start drawing customers from well beyond the immediate marketplace in this workshop for business owners.
Learn how to change a business into a consumer destination that is consistently preferred by customers, helping a business capture more market share, even when larger, better-capitalized competitors seemingly have the advantage.
This series will provide the framework for how to think about a business, the changes needed to pivot to online sales and how to position a business to become a destination that customers will frequent during the time of COVID and beyond.
To register, visit https://www.neoedd.org/events.
For more information, visit www.neoedd.org or call the Wallowa County Chamber of Commerce at 541-426-4622.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.