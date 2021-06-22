JOSEPH — The dysfunction in Joseph City Hall continues.
Another executive session to deal with complaints against city officials and/or employees is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, June 28 at the Joseph Community Events Center. The executive session will be followed by an open session to make any decisions desired by the City Council.
The most recent complaint aired was a letter shared with the Chieftain on June 15 by local businessman Gary Bethscheider. The Feb. 21 letter states that Councilor Kathy Bingham accused Bethscheider of making an obscene gesture at her during a February council meeting.
“This past week, I was approached by Mayor (Belinda) Buswell, who made me aware that Kathy Bingham had accused me of ‘flipping her off’ at the last City Council meeting,” Bethscheider’s letter states. “Kathy made these false claims to (then) city Administrator Larry Braden days after the City Council meeting. In turn, Larry asked Mayor Buswell to inquire further with me about this accusation.”
In his letter, Bethscheider denied Bingham’s accusation and repeated the denial in an interview with the Chieftain last week. In the letter, he said there were three other people with the same line of sight as Bingham who said they didn’t see any such action.
In his letter, Bethscheider said he believes such a “false accusation” by Bingham is “absolutely unacceptable” and that Bingham should be removed from the council. He said such an accusation could damage his reputation both as a person and as a businessman.
Bethscheider said in a June 18 email he has yet to hear from the city on his complaint against Bingham other than that the city is trying to investigate in in the “proper manner.”
Bingham declined to comment on the issue. When contacted by phone on June 16, Bingham hung up. She did not respond to other emails and phone calls.
Buswell has not responded to emails and phone messages.
Following a June 3 executive session, Pro-Tem Administrator/Recorder Brock Eckstein said he had no documented claims of harassment by council members. However, in an email June 15, he confirmed that he knows of Bethscheider’s Feb. 21 letter and its content. He said that other letters of complaint have been received, but he could not discuss their content, who they are from or who they accuse.
“The city is treating these complaints with privacy to those in question until they can be fully investigated and vetted through the council,” Eckstein said in his email. “Anything that you release in your article should make note of that as we are not trying to violate any privacy laws with this and we are not releasing a press release regarding these complaints until after the executive session.”
Eckstein has said in the past that options the council can consider do not extend to removing one of its own. Removal would have to be by a recall election by the voters. The council can, however, censure a member by removing them from any committee assignments and even barring them from City Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.