Libby Fisher, a freshman at Wallowa High School, was chosen as the November Student of the Month. She is the daughter of Jeff and Laina Fisher and has two younger siblings. The family’s two dogs, horses and FFA sheep keep her busy.
She wants to go to college to study a medical field so she can help people.
The 14-year-old admires her parents.
“They work hard, even if they don’t feel like it. They do what they are supposed to be doing,” she praised.
Being kind to other students and concentrating on her studies at school led to her nomination. Libby’s favorite subject is English, for she likes reading and writing. She applies herself at math, engaging in class by asking questions and wrestling with the concepts until she has mastered them. She does not settle for partial.
She is a Greenhand vice president in FFA who participates in fair, agriculture sales, soils, and other Career Development Events. Volleyball, basketball and softball keep her on the go.
“Extra activities are important because they give you something to do. I learn a lot from each activity,” said Libby, who finds team sports important. “In summer softball, our team won State. We all worked hard as a team and got it. It was great!”
