ENTERPRISE — A light schedule awaits the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners as they start the month, Wednesday, Sept. 1.
The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the courthouse.
Todd Rodgers is scheduled to speak on government-ordered mask mandates issued because of a surge in the number of coronavirus cases.
Also on the agenda are three employee-related items:
Wes Garth is being hired as a new Wallowa County deputy.
Hailey Collier is resigning from the 911 dispatch service.
Amy Stangel is resigning from the county’s Department of Youth Services.
The public is invited to attend in person or via Zoom. To get Zoom’s browser client, visit https://zoom.us/signup.
Then enter the meeting ID 842 06009 7022 and the passcode 246617. If no microphone or camera is available, members of the public may participate by phone by calling 1-253-215-8782.
Also, the public is reminded that a public input session will be held 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the Cloverleaf Hall in Enterprise on the East Moraine Forest Management Plan.
For more information, call 426-4543, x1130.
