Friday afternoon's power-outage to about 25 homes in Enterprise from around 4:30 p.m. Friday to 1:30 a.m. Saturday was caused by a direct hit of a lightning bolt on a power pole at Holmes and West North Street, outside Safeway, according to Pacific Power Line supervisor Mike McCormack who was directing the work to replace insulators and transformers on the hot power lines along North Street. The charge traveled south on Holmes Street, also severely damaging two transformers. Pacific Power crews arrived from Pendleton to repair the damage, including a hazmat crew charged with cleaning up oil leaking from the transformers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.