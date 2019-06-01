Restoring power
Pacific Power crews install new insulators on hot power lines after a direct lightning strike on this power pole next to Safeway Friday afternoon exploded the insulators and damaged power lines, causing a power-outage that lasted until about 1:30 a.m. for about 25 nearby homes.

 Ellen Morris Bishop

Friday afternoon's power-outage to about 25 homes in Enterprise from around 4:30 p.m. Friday to 1:30 a.m. Saturday was caused by a direct hit of a lightning bolt on a power pole at Holmes and West North Street, outside Safeway, according to Pacific Power Line supervisor Mike McCormack who was directing the work to replace insulators and transformers on the hot power lines along North Street. The charge traveled south on Holmes Street, also severely damaging two transformers. Pacific Power crews arrived from Pendleton to repair the damage, including a hazmat crew charged with cleaning up oil leaking from the transformers.

