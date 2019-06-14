Grants of $10,000 and $3,500 for writers and publishers in Oregon
Deadline to apply: Friday, August 2, 2019
Literary Arts is proud to announce the Oregon Literary Career Fellowships: two grants of $10,000 will be given to Oregon writers of exceptional talent. One of these fellowships is reserved specifically for a writer of color. We intend these larger grants to provide meaningful support to an outstanding writer who will be significantly impacted by the award.
The Oregon Literary Fellowships will award nine writers and two publishers with fellowships of $3,500 each. This financial support helps working artists develop or complete literary projects, and publicly acknowledges their exceptional work. One of these fellowships is reserved specifically for a writer of color.
Applications for the 2020 Oregon Literary Fellowships are available online. There is no fee to apply. Applications are due on Friday, August 2, 2019. Writers and publishers who are current, full-time Oregon residents are eligible, and we especially encourage emerging writers to apply.
