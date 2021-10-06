JOSEPH — An exhibit called “Little Works” will open Monday, Oct. 11, at the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture with a focus on what the works can show in a limited size.
The exhibit opens at noon and there will be a closing reception at 7 p.m. Nov. 19. The exhibit closes Nov. 20.
The artwork on display features a wide variety of media, including stoneware, collage, bronze, small canvas paintings and more.
The exhibit theme is “Little Works speaks for itself” said Pamela Beach, curator and art director of the center.
“I’ve seen exhibits like this in Portland, and it’s really fun to see what artists come up with when there’s a size limitation,” Beach said in the release. “Asking artists to create art that might be out of the comfort zone becomes adventure. We decided on art smaller than 7 inches. The artwork in the show ranges from whimsical to the highest artistic level of skill.”
The artists participating are local and regional artists, such as René Fleming, David Martin, Melissa Duncan, Janis Carper and more.
All the artwork will be for sale.
The center’s hours have changed to noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday, or by appointment. To arrange an appointment, call 541-432-0505.
A slide show of the exhibit will be on the centers website at josephy.org.
This exhibit was supported by the Oregon Community Foundation and the patronage of supporters.
