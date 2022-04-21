ENTERPRISE — The Wallowa County Stockgrowers Association plans to host an “exchange” with their counterparts from Lane County next month and the county commissioners voted Wednesday, April 20, to help fund it.
“Twenty years ago, the Lane County cattlemen came up here and had a tour with the Wallowa County Stockgrowers Association and they had a good time,” said Commissioner Todd Nash, who is a rancher.
He said he met with a representative of the Lane County group to discuss the possibility.
“At first blush, he said that probably 80 people would come,” Nash said. “Now he thinks it’s somewhere between 20 and 40. Maybe fuel prices had something to do with that; I’m not sure, but at any rate, they want to come up here again. He’s been coordinating with the stockgrowers leadership there. … Anyway, they are interested in coming up.”
The commissioners agreed to grant $1,620 to help pay for bus transportation to take the group — both Lane County stockmen and locals who wish to attend — to various sites around the county.
“We’ve encouraged people from this area to come along,” Nash said.
He said the plan is for the Lane County group to arrive May 20. The next day, there will be a breakfast at the Cloverleaf Hall in Enterprise, sack lunches for the bus tour and a steak dinner that evening at the Cloverleaf.
The tour will visit the Zumwalt Prairie where the discussion will focus on rangeland grazing there. Then, they’ll head for Buckhorn Lookout where they can view the Imnaha Canyon lands and hear about ranching there. The tour will conclude with a stop at the Dorrance barn on Crow Creek where they’ll hear from a member of the Dorrance family who will talk about his family and some of their history in the area.
“It should be a really wonderful day,” Nash said. “We’ll have a sack lunch to go on the bus and a steak dinner at the Cloverleaf that night and all for the low-budget price of $70.”
Commission Chairwoman Susan Roberts recommended the funds come out of the county’s Economic Development Fund since the tour promotes economic development in the county, as the Lane County group will take advantage of restaurants and motels here.
Nash said providing the funds for the bus transportation falls right in with encouraging local agritourism.
“Agritourism is talked about a lot, but it’s rarely supported, so this is a way to support that, and maybe we can do more in the future,” he said.
Anyone interested in participating in the tour is urged to RSVP by May 15 to OSU Extension/Wallowa County Stockgrowers at 668 NW 1st St., Enterprise, OR 97828, by phone at 541-426-3143 or by email at Peter.Schreder@oregonstate.edu.
