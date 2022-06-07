DIGGINS MICHAEL.jpg

Diggins

SHERIDAN, Wyo. — Michael Diggins of Wallowa was named to the President’s Honor Roll for the spring semester at Sheridan College in Sheridan, Wyoming, according to a press release.

Diggins, a 2019 graduate of Wallowa High School, is one of 83 students who earned a place on the President’s Honor Roll and earned a perfect 4.0 GPA for the semester with 12 or more credit hours.

At the time of his high school graduation, Diggins said he planned to study range and agribusiness at Sheridan College. He has worked for several ranches and wants to go into ranch management.

The college holds three honor rolls: President’s Honor Roll, Vice President’s Honor Roll and the Part-Time Honor Roll.

The Vice President’s Honor Roll includes 84 students who earned at least a 3.5 GPA or above for the semester with 12 or more credit hours.

Finally, the 59 students named to the Part-Time Honor Roll earned a 3.5 GPA or above for the semester with at least six credit hours.

