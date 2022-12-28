Looking back at 2022, Stacy Green, president of the Rotary Club of Wallowa County recently summarized the service activities of the club.
There are now four Interact Clubs for county teenagers attending Enterprise, Joseph, Wallowa and the Alternative School. Chuck Anderson was instrumental in forming the clubs, which Rotary sponsors. The objective of these clubs is similar to the Rotary organization, which to provide service to the community and beyond.
Other service projects of the Rotary Club this year included scholarships given to several Wallowa County students who graduated in the spring. Members of the club assisted the Educational Service District with the job shadow program for high school students. This program allowed teenagers to spend a morning with a businessperson or professional to learn about about specific vocations available in the county.
Rotarian Marilyn Dalton spearheaded the Coats for Kids project, which provided new warm coats for Head Start children.
Rotary sponsors Project Heartbeat, run by Dick Burch, which provides AEDs in strategic locations around the county. Burch trains individuals how to use the automated external defibrillators when someone’s heart stops beating. There are more 50 AEDs placed in Wallowa County.
Another project by the club was a highway cleanup in the spring.
A Peace Pole was placed near the Wallowa County Courthouse which corresponds to Peace Poles around the world. The words “May Peace prevail upon the Earth” are carved, in several different languages, on the pole.
The Wallowa County Rotary joined with other Oregon Rotary Clubs to send money to aid Ukraine families who were displaced from their homes by the war.
The Rotary Club meets weekly on Wednesday at noon at the Odd Fellows Hall. Each meeting includes a presentation about issues of interest often related to Wallowa County. Meetings are open and visitors are welcome.
