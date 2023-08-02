ENTERPRISE —The Wallowa County Fair officially gets underway on Friday, Aug. 4, but 4-H pre-fair contests started on Tuesday, Aug. 1. Here's a schedule of events scheduled as part of this year's fair. (Times are approximate and subject to change.) The fairgrounds is at 668 NW First Ave. in Enterprise.
Admission to the fair is free.
Wednesday, Aug. 2
8 a.m.-3 p.m.: 4-H pre-fair contests: Presentation and home economics contests.
Friday, Aug. 4
9 a.m.-3 p.m.: Junior Rodeo (ending time approximate).
Saturday, Aug. 5
8 a.m.: Food Booth opens (closes at the end of the Dog Show).
8:30 a.m.: Flag raising.
9 a.m.: 4-H Dog Show begins.
9 a.m.-3 p.m.: Junior Rodeo (ending time approximate).
Sunday, Aug. 6
11 a.m.-7 p.m. Food Booth is open.
Noon: 4-H Horse Show begins.
Noon: Flag raising and meeting.
Monday, Aug. 7
Cloverleaf Hall is closed to the public during judging on Monday and Tuesday.
7 a.m.-8 p.m.: Food Booth is open.
7:15 a.m.: Horse leader meeting.
7:45 a.m.: Flag raising.
8 a.m.: 4-H Horse Show begins.
8 a.m.-noon: Open-class nonperishable entries delivered to Cloverleaf Hall.
9-11 a.m.: 4-H exhibits (except livestock) delivered to Cloverleaf Hall kitchen.
Tuesday, Aug. 8
Cloverleaf Hall is closed to the public during judging on Monday and Tuesday.
7 a.m.-6 p.m.: Food Booth is open.
7:15 a.m.: Horse leader meeting.
7:45 a.m.: Flag raising.
8 a.m.: 4-H Horse Show begins.
8 a.m.-noon: Open-class perishable entries delivered to Cloverleaf Hall.
2-6 p.m.: Commercial exhibits set up.
7 p.m.: Horse awards program.
Wednesday, Aug. 9
9 a.m.-noon: Deliver planters to grassy area by food booth.
9:30 a.m.: Commercial exhibits in place.
10 a.m.: Livestock superintendents' meeting.
10 a.m.: Cloverleaf Hall opens.
10 a.m.-7 p.m.: Coloring contest entries displayed at Cloverleaf Hall.
11 a.m.-8 p.m.: Food booth is open.
Noon-2 p.m.: Beef weigh-in.
3-4 p.m.: Sheep and goat weigh-in.
5-7 p.m.: Swine weigh-in.
6 p.m.: Small animal check-in.
6 p.m.: FFA ag mechanics, crops, and wool entries delivered to the Show Barn.
7 p.m.: 4-H/FFA weigh-ins finish.
7 p.m.: Small animal weigh-in.
7:30 p.m.: Livestock clerks meeting.
8 p.m.: All animals in place.
Thursday, Aug. 10
6-8 a.m.: Breakfast (served by fathers)
6 a.m.-8 p.m.: Food Booth is open.
7 a.m.: Livestock superintendents' meeting.
7:45 a.m.: Flag raising.
8 a.m.: Beef judge talks.
8:30 a.m.: Swine judge talks.
8:30 a.m.: Beef market, followed by breeding.
9 a.m.: Swine market (barn).
9:30 a.m.: Sheep judge talks.
10 a.m.: Cloverleaf Hall opens.
10 a.m.: Sheep market, followed by breeding.
12:30 p.m.: Goat judge talks.
1 p.m.: Goat show.
3 p.m.: 4-H/FFA Livestock Judging Contest.
6:30 p.m.: Grand Champion Market Classes: beef, sheep, swine, goat.
7 p.m. Cloverleaf Hall closes.
Friday, Aug. 11
6-8 a.m.: Breakfast (served by fathers).
6 a.m.-8 p.m.: Food Booth is open.
7 a.m.: Livestock superintendents’ meeting.
7:45 a.m.: Flag raising.
8 a.m.: Small animal judge talks.
8:30 a.m.: Small Animal Show (tent by Small Animal Barn).
8:30 a.m.: Swine judge talks.
9 a.m.: Swine Showmanship (barn).
10 a.m.: Cloverleaf Hall opens.
10 a.m.: Beef judge talks.
10 a.m.: Sheep judge talks.
10:30 a.m.: Adult Beef Showmanship (outside).
10:30 a.m.: Sheep Showmanship.
1 p.m.: Goat judge talks.
1 p.m.: Goat Show.
4 p.m.: Bessie Bingo.
6:30 p.m.: All-Around Showmanship.
7 p.m.: Cloverleaf Hall closes.
Saturday, Aug. 12 (Family Day)
7-8 a.m.: Breakfast (served by fathers)
7 a.m.-6 p.m.: Food Booth is open.
7 a.m.: Livestock superintendents' meeting.
8 a.m.: 4-H/FFA Awards Program.
10 a.m.: PeeWee Showmanship (Barn).
11 a.m.: Games on the grass.
Noon: FFA barbecue.
1 p.m.: Small animals released.
2:30 p.m.: Cloverleaf Hall closes.
12:30-1:30 p.m.: 4-H and Open Class Cloverleaf Hall exhibits released.
3 p.m.: 4-H/FFA Fat Stock Sale.
