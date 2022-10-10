The 4-H Radio Auction, set for Saturday, Oct. 15, is celebrating 35 years of raising money to assist club members with travel expenses to regional, state, and national functions.
Without this assistance, many 4-H members would not be able to participate in activities such as 4-H Camp or special judging or training events.
The auction will be broadcast over KWVR Radio, live from Cloverleaf Hall, 600 NW First St. in Enterprise, from 8 a.m. until noon. Callers will be able to call in and bid on over 320 items donated by local businesses and individuals.
Last year’s auction, the largest ever, raised over $16,000.
Anyone wishing to participate in the auction needs a bid number. Bid numbers are available by calling 541-426-3144 beginning Friday. According to Eileen Williams, chairperson of the event, the total value of the donated items is up $5,000 over last year.
Items donated this year include a weeklong stay at a vacation home on the Deschutes River. The home comes with two queen beds and a loft that sleeps six. Also, a $500 voucher for Vacasa, an online vacation rental site, is up for bids.
Other donations include accommodations at Eagle Cap Chalet, the Wallowa Lodge, pies, dog food, hay and gift certificates to restaurants and hair salons.
Dr. Deevee Boyd donated a handmade secretary desk to this year’s auction. He donated a handmade jam cupboard last year which Williams said was “a hot item.”
In addition, Shirley Snook donated a denim quilt and Connie Jenkins also donated a quilt. A complete list of donations is available in this edition of the Chieftain (see insert).
Bidders can come to the Cloverleaf Hall on Saturday to view the donations. They can bid from the floor until 11 a.m. After that they must call in to register a bid. “This is to be fair to everyone,” said Williams.
A complete list of items, along with pictures, is also available on the auction website at wc4h.eoni.com. Winning bidders will be notified following the conclusion of the auction. Donations are still being accepted and can be brought to the OSU Extension Service office, 668 NW First St. in Enterprise, before 5 p.m. Friday.
During the broadcasting of the auction, the 4-H court and current 4-H members will be reading descriptions of the items.
Williams encourages everyone to “just have fun!” And, also, to remember that 4-H members are the ones taking the bids over the phone. “Be patient with the kids. We want kids to visit with people, and they may need to repeat things,” she explained.
This is the 4-H program’s only fundraiser of the year. “We really appreciate their support,” she said of the auction's bidders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.