ENTERPRISE — It didn’t start with a romantic, down-on-one-knee proposal, but Tom and Sherrill Bunch’s marriage that started when she was just 15 and he was 19 has strongly weathered the past 67 years.
In fact, they were somewhat prompted to get together by some family members and by concerns in the world at the time. The summer of 1953 saw the armistice that concluded the fighting of the Korean War, but it didn’t end the draft.
“My mom and his aunt,” Sherrill said of the instigators. “They both thought we’d make a good match. We went along with it. We were both young. I was 15 and he was 19. We had our first child two years later — I was only 17.”
Tom never did have to go in the military, but the prospect loomed. Sherrill — the talkative one of the couple — went on to recall the family influence.
“My mom said, ‘If he goes in the service, you may never see him again.’ And that bothered me and I said to him, ‘I may never see you again.’ Yeah, we had a real romantic engagement,” Sherrill said with a chuckle. “We’re sitting in the car talking in my folks’ driveway and Tom said, ‘Maybe we should get married before I’m called up to serve.’ So, we go in the house and I don’t even think we kissed. It wasn’t over a dinner table or anything romantic.”
She likes showing the diamond engagement ring she now wears.
“We got that later,” she said.
Their young ages at the time of their marriage may shock some today, and it unsettled several family members at the time. In fact, they were both under the legal age to marry. Girls had to be 18 and boys 21.
“My dad didn’t think it was a good idea; my grandmother who got married at 16, said this is not a good idea; Tom’s mother, who didn’t drive a car, got on the train and came to Baker from Portland, and she said, ‘This isn’t a good idea.’ His father, who owned a service station in Portland, he never left, ever,” Sherrill said. “He only ever visited twice. For our wedding and when one of our daughters was born.”
The couple noted that they had to have parental permission to marry.
“My mom signed for me,” Tom said.
Though compelled by family and events, the couple’s courtship wasn’t a whirlwind. They took their time. Sherrill had grown up in Baker City — then known simply as Baker — and Tom, who had grown up in Portland, spent summers working on a relative’s ranch in the Keating area near Baker. Family connections brought them together.
“His aunt married my mother’s first cousin, and we were very close to this family,” Sherrill said. “Tom and his twin brother, Jerry, used to come up and work on his ranch. My mother was very determined to have Tom in the family.”
They still laugh at the twins’ “Tom and Jerry” connection, a take-off on an old-fashioned cocktail and cartoon.
“We always went out to the ranch a lot and then they kind of got us together with things like playing cards,” she said. “Tom was really shy. I wasn’t so shy. I think the first date we went on was with my (distant) cousin, we went to a movie in Baker.”
She recalls it was a Jerry Lewis/Dean Martin comedy, popular in the early 1950s.
“I wasn’t a real fan,” she said. “I think he just went so we could go out somewhere.”
A lot of their dates were simply hanging out at her parents’ home in Baker. They’d spend evenings listening to Perry Como records or playing board games or cards.
“We also went fishing and camping a lot,” Tom recalled.
But that was on the weekends. During the week, he’d make the 20-mile trip from the ranch to Sherrill’s place in town.
“Of course, I’d get up early in the morning for work at the ranch and then I’d come into Baker in the evening and I’d stay until after midnight,” he said. “Then, I’d drive back to the ranch. There were some nights I didn’t even remember.”
Once they married, they spent most of their wedded life in Baker. There, they had two daughters and two sons, now ranging in age from 53 to 65. They also have six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
They didn’t move to Enterprise until 1987. Tom had gotten a job with the U.S. Postal Service in Baker and worked his way up to postal supervisor. That qualified him to apply for the postmaster vacancy in Enterprise when it came open. He retired in 2000 after 45 years with the Postal Service.
Tom’s position as postmaster gave Sherrill the connection she needed to pursue one of her creative talents — a penchant for decorating.
“I used to decorate the postal tree when he was down here and I did it for a while after” he retired, she said. “They wanted me to continue, but I was getting too exhausted.”
Nowadays, Sherrill still likes to decorate. In fact, as they were leading up to Valentine’s Day, they still had their Christmas tree and other decorations up. She also is into various crafts, such as scrapbooking and researching family history online.
Tom’s retirement activities include yardwork, playing golf and walking their German shepherd, Marta.
In nearly seven decades of married life, the Bunches have had much time to view changes in married life and to analyze their own experiences.
Given how young they married, Sherrill can look back now with 20-20 hindsight.
“I was too immature to have married then,” she said. “I would’ve been better had I waited until I was 18 or 19 or 20. I realized that down the road.”
Tom agreed, saying he saw that in his bride.
“Probably the first few years trying to deal with immaturity” were difficult for him, tactfully declining to say whose immaturity.
“I got really immature once we got married,” Sherrill laughed. “He had to raise a teenager.”
“It wasn’t horrible, but it was a challenge,” he admitted.
They both saw the teen years of their kids as a high point in their married life, taking part in or watching their children’s sports along with visits from their kids’ friends.
“We’d go to every game and traveled all over,” Tom said.
And they both see God’s guidance as the key to making their marriage work.
“Being born-again Christians together and going to Bible studies together,” Sherrill said. “That is the glue that kept us together. I won’t say it’s everybody’s glue, but Jesus is the glue because when you have problems, you go to Jesus.”
Tom also had maturing to do early on.
“I used to think that Friday night and Saturday night, we had to go out somewhere dancing or doing something,” he said. “I got to thinking, ‘Is this all there is to life?’ So I got serious in my relationship with God and He became the leader and the Scriptures started to mean something and I started to understand what the Scriptures were telling me and what He wanted me to know.”
