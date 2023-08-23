ENTERPRISE — Hard work and dedication have helped to ensure that Haunt Camp will be back for another two years.
Haunt Camp director JR Rymut has spent four years searching for funds for Haunt Camp, a creative, art-based program that immerses teenagers and young adults into the world of Hollywood set design — all from Wallowa County.
A little collaboration
With help from the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, especially Josephy Center Development Director Dera Stewart, Rymut applied in February for a competitive grant to fund Haunt Camp.
In August, after a months-long collaborative process, they learned that Haunt Camp had been chosen for a $75,000 Creative Heights grant from the Oregon Community Foundation in August.
It was particularly good news for Rymut: Just weeks before Haunt Camp was scheduled to start this year, she learned that the original grant that typically funded the program no longer existed.
“With a lot of turmoil in the state Legislature in the spring, they just struck the summer learning education grant entirely from the budget,” Rymut said. That money, she said, "funded something like 6,000 programs around the entire state of Oregon for summer learning. … It was no longer available, and we found out about that just weeks before we were set to start Haunt Camp. This entire summer we were in a holding pattern of hoping the grants we applied for would come in, and they finally did.”
Toward the future
The funding from the Oregon Community Foundation will allow Haunt Camp to be offered in both 2023 and 2024. The grant will allow the program to get started earlier next year, so Rymut hopes that will allow for more visiting artists to participate in the program. Before securing the grant, the program was largely volunteer-based.
“We have expenses to run the event and everything that goes into that," she said. "And our materials budget, and then a lot of it is to pay for our core instructors who are here in the county, and also guest artists."
Bringing an idea to life
Rymut, who went to the Rhode Island School of Design for fine arts, brought Haunt Camp to life in 2021 with a creature creation workshop in which her students could learn about creating silicone prosthetic makeup like what is used in Hollywood for movie special effects.
Before that, though, she had been thinking about Haunt Camp for a few years. She wanted to bring something like it to Wallowa County to allow teenagers the chance to learn about a creative career they otherwise wouldn’t have access to.
There was no community production in 2021, but in 2022, Rymut, Haunt Camp students, and instructors worked to put on a haunted house inspired by the Cheesecake Factory. Students molded prosthetics, dabbled in theatrical makeup, created sets and gained hands-on experience designing and building a haunted house.
Fun, not frightening
The haunted house was a huge success last year, and the community loved it.
“It was like this workplace nightmare,” Rymut said of the cheesecake-inspired haunted house.
This year the theme of the haunted house will be a tropical cruise aboard USS Tourist Trap, with its destination the Bermuda Triangle.
The emphasis of the haunted house, though, will be on fun, not frights.
“We have had people of all ages go though our haunted house," she said. "From little kids who are just learning to walk, to people bringing their grandparents; the goal is to be fun, not scary."
While there is no cost to walk through the haunted house, donations are encouraged.
Those donations will go to fund subsequent years of Haunt Camp. The haunted house will be set up in Cloverleaf Hall, 600 NW First St. in Enterprise, and will be open Friday, Oct. 27, and Saturday, Oct. 28.
