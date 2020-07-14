ENTERPRISE — A 9-year-old boy was reported as having been found safe before 8 p.m. Sunday, July 12, after having fallen into a major irrigation ditch running from the Wallowa River north toward Cattail Lane and Enterprise.
A call was made to 911 at the Wallowa County Sheriff's Office about 7:30 p.m. On- and off-duty law enforcement, fire departments and ambulance responded, along with dozens of local residents who scoured ditch banks and waterways. About 7:30 p.m., Wallowa County Search and Rescue was called out. About 15 minutes later, the boy was reported found and in good condition.
No other details were available.
