JOSEPH — A resolution to support “Text to 911” service for Wallowa County and consideration of an application to appoint someone to fill a vacant council seat are among the new items to be considered Thursday, Sept. 7, when the Joseph City Council meets.

The council will meet at 7 p.m. at the Joseph Community Events Center, 102 E. First St. in Joseph. The public is welcome in person or by Zoom. For details of how to attend via Zoom, go to the website towncloud.io/go/joseph-or/agendas/293

