JOSEPH — A resolution to support “Text to 911” service for Wallowa County and consideration of an application to appoint someone to fill a vacant council seat are among the new items to be considered Thursday, Sept. 7, when the Joseph City Council meets.
The council will meet at 7 p.m. at the Joseph Community Events Center, 102 E. First St. in Joseph. The public is welcome in person or by Zoom. For details of how to attend via Zoom, go to the website towncloud.io/go/joseph-or/agendas/293
To send a message via text to 911 on a cellphone, the user enters “911” with no dashes or spaces in the “TO” field and hits “send.” This would contact dispatchers at the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office.
Advocates for a “Text to 911” service have said it could offer advantages in areas where cellphone service is spotty for voice calls or in instances when it might be unsafe for a caller to speak to a dispatcher.
According to the city website, there are two open positions on the council. In recent months, longtime Councilor Matt Soots and Councilor Tammy Jones resigned. The council now has to fill those positions.
Prior to the meeting, at 6 p.m., the council plans to hold an executive session that could be related to such an appointment. Under Oregon law, the council may hold an executive session to consider the employment of a public officer, employee, staff member or individual agent. Such a session is not open to the public, but no decision can be made. The council can only come to a consensus of what it intends to do in open session.
In other matters, the council plans to:
• Hear an update on the city’s desire to reduce the speed limit on the south end of Highway 82, which is part of Joseph’s Main Street.
• Discuss a bid award for rehabilitating the city park shop.
• Consider a street closure request submitted by Jessica Board, manager of the Wallowa County Farmers Market. She asks for the Sept. 16 closure from 4-7 p.m. of East Poplar Street from North Lake Street to North Main Street for a block party celebrating the 20th anniversary of the farmers market.
• Discuss the upcoming Christmas lighting contest.
• Discuss the condition of city sidewalks.
• Hear a presentation from Anderson Perry and Associates, the engineering firm that is working on projects with the city.
• Hear committee reports.
• Tentatively schedule the next meeting for Oct. 5.
