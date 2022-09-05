WALLOWA COUNTY — As summer winds down, so does harvest time for small-grains producers. Growers this year are increasingly finding their harvest much more bountiful than last year.
The main reason for this, many say, is the increased moisture this past spring.
Tim Melville, of Cornerstone Farms Joint Venture near Enterprise, said Wednesday, Aug. 31, that with all the moisture last spring, the crops are far from the “disaster” of last year.
Last year’s drought and higher temperatures meant some of his dryland wheat yielded only 7-12 bushels per acre.
“We shouldn’t have cut it, but we did,” he said. “It cost more to cut it than we got out of it.”
Melville said he primarily cut that poor crop last year at the request of his crop insurance agent.
With the crop insurance, “You can at least cover your bases,” he said.
This year, Melville said, “the only thing that kept it from being a bumper crop was we didn’t get that extra inch of rain in July.”
Precipitation and cooler temperatures through June helped a lot, he said.
Predictions come true
Official sources predicted Oregon wheat production would far surpass that of last year.
A writer at Columbia Community Connection said that wheat harvests in Oregon and Washington were forecasted to surpass 2021 yields by as much as 85% due to heavy rainfall and cooler spring and summer temperatures.
The USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service forecasted that Oregon winter wheat production was expected to total 44.6 million bushels, up 41% from last year. Growers in Oregon are expected to harvest a total of 720,000 acres of wheat. And yield is predicted to be 62 bushels per acre, up 23 bushel from last year.
Prices are up, too, according to www.oregonlive.com, which stated that the price for Oregon wheat has nearly doubled in the past two years and farmers are anticipating a hearty crop this summer, with the damp spring creating favorable growing conditions.
Farmers agree
Other farmers agreed with Melville that the weather was key to their bountiful crop.
“The moisture’s always a factor, especially compared to last year,” said Jon VanderZanden, who raises about 165 acres of dark northern spring wheat. His biggest crop is alfalfa and timothy grass hay on the approximately 1,000 acres he farms, but the wheat is an important crop.
“It looks like it’s good, but I won’t really know until it’s all in,” he said Sept. 1.
Burke Lathrop, who raises about 1,000 acres in the Leap area outside of Lostine, said his yield also is far above normal thanks to the extra moisture.
“My crops that usually make 60 bushels an acre are making 80,” he said.
In fact, he had some volunteer wheat — a crop that comes up on its own from the previous year that wasn’t planted — produce more than the crop it replaced.
“I cut a field last year and was going to summer fallow it,” he said, meaning he’d not plant it this year. “Then my tractor broke down and the field grew up. I got 40 bushels an acre where I’d only gotten 28 an acre last year.”
Also, Lathrop said, he usually leaves the straw in the field, but there was too much so he baled it and hauled it to dairy farms, which use it for bedding for their cattle.
Melvin Stonebrink, who farms more than 800 acres of dryland soft white winter wheat, DNS and feed barley in the Leap area, said his land is abnormally dry, so the extra moisture was essential.
“We’re considered the driest spot in Wallowa County,” he said.
Stonebrink said his yield, so far, has been in the high 60s for bushels per acre.
“That’s way above our average,” he said. “It’s normally 48 bushels. Last year was one of the worst droughts we’ve had and only got 4 bushels. It’s kind of nice to have a good crop for a change.”
He said the timely rains and lower temperatures made for an excellent grass-growing year, of which hay and small grains are a part of.
“The grass family likes it. That’s why the grain and hay did well this year,” Stonebrink said. “We need to have a good one every so often.”
Other problems
Moisture isn’t the only thing that hampers or benefits farmers. Equipment breakdowns are a regular part of farming.
VanderZanden had to take a break from his harvesting Sept. 1 to run to town for parts.
“I’ve been living in my truck,” he said.
Melville had a more unusual forced halt when his combine ran across a steel squirrel trap.
On Aug. 31, he was harvesting a field of oats just west of Highway 3 north of Enterprise and ran across the trap.
He said they regularly trap squirrels because they devastate the crops. But the traps are made of metal and secured to the ground with a long metal stake that wreaks havoc on a combine header.
“Those squirrels cost us tens of thousands of dollars each year,” he said. “But it’s tough to remember where all the traps are.”
Fortunately, this time, hitting the trap bent only a portion of the header a little and Melville was able to keep going.
But the producers keep producing, all agreed. As smaller farms get consolidated into larger ones, or farmers retire and their land gets sold to developers, that means the farming community is shrinking. Those who remain on the land feel the need to stay there.
“There are fewer and fewer of us doing it anymore,” Stonebrink said. “We’ve got to keep it going.”
