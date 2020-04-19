County commissioners from Wallowa and other eastern Oregon counties have scheduled a conversation Monday afternoon with Gov Brown about partially opening up businesses in eastern Oregon.
Last week, county commissioners of Wallowa County and eight other eastern Oregon counties asked Gov. Brown for “a conversation about partly opening up eastern Oregon.” Not every commissioner signed on to the letter.
Wallowa County Commissioner Susan Roberts, who wrote the letter for the Wallowa County Commissioners, stressed that “…this was a letter asking for a conversation about a partial opening, not at all a request to open”. Wallowa County’s letter was mailed on Monday. A second letter from eight other eastern Oregon counties was emailed Thursday morning. And by Thursday afternoon, Roberts said, the governor had agreed to talk with the counties on Monday afternoon.
“We pointed out that eastern Oregon’s small business economy was really hurting, a lot of our small business are hanging on by their teeth, and in rural Oregon we are pretty well distanced anyway,” Roberts said. “We know that to open, we have to show a downward trend in COVID-19 cases. We think we can show that here. We don’t have any so we can’t get much farther down than that.”
Robert’s letter suggested May 1 as a target date for re-opening. “That’s not a hard request. It’s just a possible time,” she emphasized. Not all commissioners who signed the letters were in agreement with setting a date yet, she noted.
If eastern Oregon began to partially open, would that mean a stampede of visitors to rural areas? Not in Robert’s mind.
“They can keep the order on that says you need to stay at home,” Roberts said. “Everyone would stay home as we partially reopen eastern Oregon. That does not mean that everybody from Portland can dash out here.”
And it’s not a request to open anything. “It’s just asking the governor to have a conversation with Wallowa County and all of eastern Oregon,” Roberts said. “We’re looking forward to it.”
This is a breaking story. It will be updated as more details arise.
