Smoke churns up from the Elbow Creek Fire west of Troy as seen from the Flora-Troy road hours after it was first reported on Thursday evening, July 15, 2021. Fire officials are cautiously optimistic about prospects for 2023's fire season.
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain, File
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain, File
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain, File
Night fire operations take place on the Double Creek Fire near Imnaha on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. The Double Creek Fire was the biggest wildfire in the state last year.
Naomi Sweet, Dayton Fire Brush 6/Contributed Photo
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain, File
ENTERPRISE — Calling predictions on the upcoming fire season a “crap shoot,” fire officials are cautiously optimistic about what lies ahead.
“It’s hard to predict, but we’re looking at a normal fire season,” Tracy Brostrom, unit forester in Wallowa for the Oregon Department of Forestry, said last week. “It just matters where and if we can get to it. If it’s up in the wilderness, we’re probably going to let it burn. … It’s a crap shoot.”
He referred to a presentation by Matt Howard, regional forester for the Department of Forestry, that emphasized how much moisture is brought in by how many storms.
“Countywide we’ve had good snowpack, but precip (is) running low right now,” Brostrom said.
“We’re looking at what the 10-day and 30-day outlook for water is going to be,” he said.
Soon ODF officials will be talking to those who will arrive to fire fires. Most of those people are college-aged men and women who are just now wrapping up their semesters.
“We’re getting prepared,” he said.
Drought?
Darcy Weseman, public information officer for the U.S. Forest Service’s Umatilla National Forest in Pendleton, agreed that a preseason forecast is hard to make.
“Fire season is always hard to predict with the amount of uncertainty surrounding climate, weather and especially lightning patterns,” Weseman said. “That said, the snowpack and wet spring have been helpful in invigorating drought-impacted vegetation and is a good start for a normal type of season.”
No drought declaration has been requested so far this year by the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners. Commissioner Todd Nash, the commissioner who focuses most heavily on natural resource issues, said Friday that it would be unusual to request such a declaration from the governor for multiple years in a row.
“You can’t just do it for the heck of it,” Nash said. “We had 100% snowpack. It’s kind of wait and see with how it turns out.”
District Ranger Brian Anderson, of the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest’s Joseph office, said it’s too early to declare the drought over, despite the normal amount of snowpack.
“We’ve had a pretty good year for snowpack,” he said. “I wouldn’t say drought is over, but wetter fuel is a little less prone to mean a busy year.”
Coming weeks could tell if the fire season is likely to be dangerous.
Anderson said the Forest Service has already used up what time was available for prescribed burns — burns to get rid of fuel that is simply laying around in the forest and to clean up the landscape.
“We’ve already had what we consider our window for prescribed fire in May,” he said. “Now that it’s so green, we don’t have any more opportunity for prescribed fires.”
“If June continues to be hot and dry, this could diminish the benefits from the precipitation we received and could result in a busier than normal season,” Weseman said.
Deputy Fire Staff Officer Tyson Albrecht agreed.
“The weather conditions this month will be important for defining our large fire potential in the Wallowa and Blue mountains during the months of July, August and September,” he said.
Human and weather elements
The human element and the weather also are major factors, both in starting and suppressing fires.
“It’s pretty hard to predict,” Anderson said. “It pretty much comes down to whether we get lightning or human-caused fires.”
There already have been at least two small lightning-caused fires in Wallowa County in recent weeks; both were on private land and were quickly suppressed.
Anderson said the nation’s main fire-prediction agency shows the region a bit above normal for fire potential.
“The National Interagency Fire Center out of Boise, Idaho, publishes outlooks. Right now for Wallowa County it’s showing normal, but nearby in Central Oregon and Central Washington it’s above normal,” Anderson said.
But the weather aside, having competent crews on the ground and in the air to battle blazes that do get started is essential.
“We’re fortunate here to have really good fire-suppression crews whether on public or private land,” Anderson said.
Albrecht, too, sees the need for human-caused blazes to be avoided.
“Ignition sources are always a big unknown and the most important thing the public can do to help is to prevent human-caused fires,” he said. “I encourage forest visitors to be careful when recreating in the woods and to comply with any fire restrictions that are in place.”
