{span}Joel Malstrom, Eric Makela, Mike Mercer and Troy Allen look over a bike at the first Wallowa Mountains Bicycle Club Bikes for Kids work night on Feb. 2, 2023. The club repairs old bicycles and donates them to children.{/span}
ENTERPRISE — Wallowa Mountains Bicycle Club, through its Bikes for Kids program, is working to get bikes into the hands of local kids in need, and it’s seeking additional donations of bicycles that can be refurbished.
The club’s Bikes for Kids program, active now for about a year, already has donated 16 bikes to local kids around the county.
Wallowa Mountains Bicycle Club Treasurer Mike Mercer said the motivation for the Bikes for Kids program came about when the Wallowa Bicycle Playground opened.
“We really began noticing kids riding bikes in need of repairs, or kids who didn’t have bikes at all,” he said. “That was the real motivation behind the program.”
The goal of the program is not just to give bikes away, but to encourage physical activity.
“Bikes provide physical fitness, social activities kids can do together, and they provide a sense of independence, also. There were a whole host of benefits that we thought made sense for us to start the program,” Mercer said.
A grant from the Lewis and Clark Healthcare Foundation helped the effort get up and running.
When the club receives a bike, volunteers fix anything the bike needs before it’s donated.
“We have volunteers who repair the bikes,” Mercer said. “Some are members of our board, and some are volunteers with at least some knowledge of bike repair and maintenance repair. The work is closely checked over by people who are very knowledgeable about bike repairs before the bike is donated.”
Any bike that is donated to a local kid also comes with a helmet.
Wallowa Mountains Bicycle Club receives more requests for bike donations than it has bikes available. That’s why the club is seeking additional donations.
“We will take kid’s bikes, but we will take adult bikes if they are on the smaller side,” Mercer said. “We just delivered a bike to a teen in Wallowa who was about 6 feet tall, but there is a greater need for kid’s bikes. We don’t want ones that are in really bad shape, such as ones that have been sitting out in the weather and are very rusty. We can replace chains and sprockets, but we want bikes that don’t need to just be taken and recycled.”
