Jose Lopez, left, makes a gallant bow before Claire Coddington and Lain Finlayson in front of La Laguna Restaurant during the Watch for the Witches Halloween celebration Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, in Joseph.
From left, Juli Soots, Dede Lavezzo and "Capt. Jack Sparrow" (Gwen Menton) tend to the Wallowa Memorial Hospital Auxiliary's Halloween bake sale Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, in the hospital lobby. The sale brought in a record $1,600, which will go to the hospital.
Friendly felines prowl the streets of Joseph during the Halloween Watch for the Witches on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. From left are Lillian and Samantha Miller.
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
Salena Renfroe portrays one of the spooks from the film "Scream" during the Halloween Trunk or Treat celebration in downtown Enterprise on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
The Addams Family were among the spooks wandering around Enterprise's Main Street during Trunk or Treat on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
All Saints Eve served as a "tamer version of Halloween," according to Pastor David Bruce, whose Enterprise Christian Church put on the event Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at the Cloverleaf Hall.
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
Two of the scariest spooks in downtown Enterprise for Trunk or Treat on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, were Enterprise Police Officer Jacob Curtis, left, and Chief Kevin McQuead.
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
Halloween house: Plenty of spooky figures await trick-or-treaters Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at this house along Hurricane Creek Road in Enterprise.
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
Wild cats and masked killers roamed the streets of Wallowa County on Monday, Halloween night — but it wasn't all about thrills and chills as county residents celebrated the holiday.
In Enterprise, police officers handed out bags for participants in the city's annual Trunk and Treat celebration — which drew, among others, members of the mysterious and spooky and "all together ookie" Addams Family.
In Joseph's "Watch for the Witches," courteous restaurant workers handed out treats to polite trick-or-treaters — while all participants presumably kept a sharp eye out for witches.
At Cloverleaf Hall, members of the Enterprise Christian Church focused on All Saints Eve, which falls on Nov. 1, and offered a "tamer version of Halloween."
And some county residents marked the season by decorating their houses — and then sat back and waited for the night's ghouls and goblins to come calling.
