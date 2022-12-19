ENTERPRISE — It was a holy night — the night the Son of God was born to a young Jewish girl and her almost-husband. It was the third-holiest day in the Christian calendar, after the Crucifixion and Easter.
That’s why it’s remembered — and reenacted — by Christian churches such as the Enterprise Seventh-day Adventist Church each Christmas. On Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 17-18, members of the church performed the reenactment outside Wallowa Valley Eye Care in Enterprise.
“What Child is this, who, laid to rest
“On Mary’s lap is sleeping?”
“The angel told me He was the Son of God and I believed the angel,” said Brendy Lindsay, who portrayed Mary, discussing (in character) why she wasn’t disturbed by her unexpected pregnancy.
In those days, it would’ve appeared she’d been guilty of at least fornication, if not adultery, which could have earned her death by stoning, according to Mosaic Law.
The Gospel of Luke says that Mary was betrothed to a man from Nazareth named Joseph. In those days, betrothal was much more binding than today’s engagement. A betrothed couple was committed to each other in all ways except the physical — so Joseph had no chance to impregnate Mary.
She was visited by the angel Gabriel, known throughout Scripture as God’s special messenger angel. He told Mary she would bear a Son. When she asked how this could be since she was a virgin, Gabriel said she would conceive from the Holy Spirit.
She accepted the prophecy, saying simply, “Let it be to me according to your word.”
“I’m sure it was somewhat intimidating and such an honor,” Lindsay said. “For God to choose her of all people to raise the Son of God. She’d be thinking ‘Am I doing the right thing? Teaching Him right?’ It’s an honor but it’s also a little bit scary.”
But did Mary fully comprehend what she was being told?
“The angel told me He was going to be the Son of God, but I’m not sure if I completely realized that,” she said.
Devout, law-abiding JosephJoseph, too, received a visit from an angel. Matthew’s Gospel calls him “a just man and unwilling to put her to shame,” when he found out about Mary’s pregnancy, he “resolved to divorce her quietly.
Then, an angel appeared to him in a dream and reassured him.
“Joseph, son of David, do not fear to take Mary as your wife, for that which is conceived in her is from the Holy Spirit. She will bear a son, and you shall call his name Jesus, for he will save his people from their sins.”
Initially, he probably wasn’t so sure about what he’d dreamed. As Jordan Lindsay — Brendy’s real-life husband — said, it took some sinking in.
“Initially, you don’t” believe Mary has conceived by the Holy Spirit, he said. “But the only way I can reconcile it that is that an angel told me about her.”
Still, he knew Mary’s child wasn’t his and that could bring trouble back home in Nazareth.
“Under normal circumstances, I would have a problem with that,” he said. “But because I was told by an angel, I was honored.”
So Joseph didn’t argue; he just woke up and continued with his plans to go to his ancestral home in Bethlehem to follow the legal decree to register — and likely pay taxes — for a Roman census.
Parenting God’s Son?Joseph and Mary must have considered it a heavy responsibility to be tasked with raising and caring for God’s Son.
“The motherhood challenges weren’t that bad, but as he got older it must’ve been stressful because He was the Son of God and am I good enough to raise him, to be the mother of the Son of God?” she said.
Her husband agreed.
“I would say (I felt) afraid,” Joseph said. “That’s a pretty heavy responsibility.”
But he was committed both to Mary and to God.
“I think (Joseph) had good thing going with Mary and a good thing going with God,” he said. “If he didn’t have either one of those, he wouldn’t have been able to believe it. But he had a lot of trust in God.”
Still, Joseph was the man of the house and was tasked with caring for his new family.
Scripture tells us the newborn Jesus was laid in a manger. We often envision a manger in a wooden stable, but the Bible doesn’t actually mention a stable. It just says a “manger” and we add the rest in our minds. Biblical scholars believe the stable was most likely a cave of some sort.
“This, this is Christ the King …
“So bring him incense, gold, and myrrh”
By the time the Magi arrived — the “wise men” or “kings” as they’re often portrayed — the Bible says they came to a “house” where the young family was.
Again we must speculate, but that could be because after Christ’s birth, they found decent accommodations that the innkeeper couldn’t provide the night of His birth. It also could be that Joseph was trying to decide what next steps to take with his family, since they might have a poor reputation back in Nazareth.
Scripture doesn’t say just who the Magi were, other than wise men from the east, but it’s generally assumed they were scholars who were well-versed enough in the Hebrew Scriptures to know about the promise of the Messiah.
“They were well-versed in the Hebrews Scriptures,” said Phil McGregor, who portrayed one of the Magi. “They were in close proximity to Babylon … and they were able to use a lot of information from Babylon and the Jewish captives there.”
They were apparently scholars of multiple disciplines, McGregor said.
“They also were astronomers so they watched the sky,” he said, giving them the opportunity to watch for the prophesied star of Bethlehem.
Scripture doesn’t say, but the visit of the Magi could have been a year or two after Christ’s birth. That would go along with King Herod’s decree that invoked the “slaughter of the innocents” — a massacre of all boys 2 years old and younger to eliminate any royal competition.
Scripture does tell us the Magi — it doesn’t specify how many there were — brought three gifts: gold for His kingship, frankincense for His priesthood and myrrh, an embalming spice looking forward to His death. They were then told in a dream to not return to Herod, as he’d asked, but to go home by a different route.
An angel also appeared to Joseph in a dream, warning him of the coming slaughter and to take his family to safety in Egypt. The gold brought by the Magi could have been their means of support.
But the whole Christmas narrative points to Jesus as Messiah.
“Multiple times in the Bible, you’ll find God or the Holy Spirit has spoken to people from other countries that have impacted the Jewish nation,” McGregor said. “I think the Lord could have impressed others, such as King Nebuchadnezzar in Babylon, and then Daniel interpreted his dreams. … That’s kind of what the Magi would’ve done. … The Bible all points to Jesus.”
