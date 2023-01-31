EAST MORAINE COMMUNITY FOREST — To prevent the destruction of a forest stand on the East Moraine Community Forest, a thinning project is planned to reduce the spread of an outbreak of bark beetles near the Turner Lane trailhead.

On Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, about 25 local snowshoers and cross-country skiers gathered to brave the snowy terrain and learn more about the project — and the bark-eating beetle that has ravaged forests through the West and now threatens trees throughout Northeast Oregon.

