A group of 25 or so folks donned snowshoes on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, to learn about Scolytus, a bark-eating beetle that engraves itself in fir trees and can decimate a forest. A thinning project planned for the East Moraine Community Forest seeks to control the beetle outbreak. The brown trees in the background have been infested by the Scolytus, or “fir engravers.”
Larry Nall, left of center wearing a dark baseball cap, works with the Community Forest’s management team on its forestry plan. On Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, he joined a tour to discuss a forest clearing project with community members.
EAST MORAINE COMMUNITY FOREST — To prevent the destruction of a forest stand on the East Moraine Community Forest, a thinning project is planned to reduce the spread of an outbreak of bark beetles near the Turner Lane trailhead.
On Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, about 25 local snowshoers and cross-country skiers gathered to brave the snowy terrain and learn more about the project — and the bark-eating beetle that has ravaged forests through the West and now threatens trees throughout Northeast Oregon.
The bark beetles — known as Scolytus or “fir engravers” — are infesting mature grand white, red and noble firs in the area, as well as Douglas fir and Englemann spruce. Recreationists hiking, biking, riding or cross-country skiing on the Community Forest may have noticed dead or dying trees or trees with dead tops — signs of beetle activity.
The thinning project, on about 19 acres of the forest, is intended to slow the spread of the beetles and improve forest health. The project is set to begin in late February.
Local forester Larry Nall works with the Community Forest’s management team on its forestry plan. As he helped to lead Saturday’s hike, he said removing the insect-riddled trees is key to controlling the spread of the beetles, which kill entire stands of trees. The project is also intended to improve the overall health of the stands on the east side of the East Moraine.
“My involvement in this is I wrote the forestry management plan on this, after about a month of data-taking out here, and I keep up with it from a standpoint of what’s going on,” Nall said, adding that “it was noted that there is a lot of Scolytus mortality.”
Sarah Kleinhanzl, communications and outreach coordinator of the Wallowa Land Trust, one of the organizations that manages the Community Forest, showed participants a map depicting areas of Oregon that have witnessed the beetle infestation: “You can see where it’s spreading from the Blue Mountains, and it’s here now. It’s a great opportunity for the community to learn what’s going on on this property.”
One of the participants in the hike was Jan Hohmann, a veteran artist in the county who is invested in promoting education regarding woodlands. She said projects like this are crucial to the preservation of the forests.
“I think it’s a matter of perspective regarding what looks good to us right now. Even living for years in this area, it’s nothing compared to how long the trees have been here. Managing forests is very hard, so all we can do is give it our best shot for their preservation,” she said.
Mike Witherite, who owns Mr. Timber, a Joseph-based logging company, will harvest the trees over snow to reduce soil compaction and disturbance. The work will be completed by late March, ahead of the migratory bird season and the spring thaw.
The harvest method will be “whole tree logging” — bringing trees to a landing near a road for further processing. Nall said some slash debris will be left behind, which provides habitat for small mammals, birds, amphibians and insects. Once the area has been thinned, it will also provide better food sources for keystone species such as elk and deer by opening up the forest canopy and allowing shrubs more sunlight for growth.
Nall, who also serves on the the Wallowa Land Trust’s lands committee, was supported on the tour by Nick Lunde, retired Forest Service fire management officer and Wallowa Land Trust board member and Mike Hanson, retired wildlife biologist who helped write the Community Forest’s habitat management plan.
