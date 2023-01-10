ENTERPRISE — A case of animal abandonment has happened again in Wallowa County. It’s the same old story. Someone left animals they didn’t want for someone else to take care of.
And it's the same old story in a legal sense as well: It’s still a crime.
Recently, two puppies, about 8-10 weeks old, were left tied up outside the Enterprise Animal Hospital. That night, in December, the temperature hovered near freezing. The person who left the puppies tied up, according to surveillance video, was there at about 4 a.m. The person can be seen tying up the puppies and scattering dry dog food on the ground.
Veterinarian Severin Knudsen, the owner of the practice, said he found the puppies when he arrived at the clinic about 7:30 a.m.
“They were absolutely fine,” he said.
He added that there was no evidence the puppies had experienced prior abuse and a lot of food had been scattered.
But that's no excuse for abandoning the animals, he said.
And he stressed that people have other options than leaving animals tied up outside veterinary clinics or at the doors of a local Humane Society. If people need help finding care for an animal they cannot take care of, he said they can come to the clinic during regular business hours.
“We’re happy to facilitate finding a place for animals needing a home," he said. "Don’t tie them to our front door. We’re happy to help in any way we can. (There are) appropriate options to rehome. Both vet clinics (Double Arrow and Enterprise Animal Hospital) and the Humane Society are happy to facilitate finding a home for the animal.”
It's a crime
Animal abandonment is a Class B misdemeanor punishable by a fine of $2,500 and a six-month jail sentence if convicted. Oregon law (Oregon Revised Statute 167.340) defines the crime of animal abandonment as “intentional, with knowledge, reckless or with criminal negligence, leaving a domestic animal or equine at a location without providing minimal care.”
The second part of the statute also states that it is no defense if the animal is left abandoned at or near an animal shelter or veterinary clinic if the defendant didn’t make reasonable arrangements for the care of the animal.
In this case of the two puppies at the Enterprise Animal Hospital on a cold morning with some dry dog food would not count as “making reasonable arrangements” for their care.
Enterprise Police Chief Kevin McQuead said the police do not consider animal abandonment a low-priority crime.
“It’s a crime,” he said, adding the police serve as “a voice for an animal that doesn’t have a voice.”
“The dogs did sit there for a time,” he said of the two puppies at the Animal Hospital. “There’s a process, let’s follow it. Don’t just leave your dog tied up,” he said.
Other options
Carol Vencill, president of the Wallowa County Humane Society, wants people to know they have other options than just dumped an unwanted animal or one they no longer can care for properly.
“(That person) broke the law. They (the puppies) could have died," she said. "There are other options. They could have called the Humane Society.”
But Wallowa County has a stumbling block in that it has no animal shelter to take unwanted or abandoned animals.
“We do not have a shelter and only a handful of dog foster homes,” she said.
She added that another problem is that people do not plan ahead and give the Humane Society enough lead time to arrange foster care for their unwanted animals. It takes time to find someone who can foster a dog, cat or kitten that does not have a permanent home.
The Humane Society has a website with a private adoption link where people can find pets to adopt through an owner who has a pet they want to adopt out, and also where people can list pets they want to find forever homes for. People can list their contact information and arrangements are made privately. Vencill said people can also call around to other animal shelters to see if there is room to take their pet. She advised calling ahead first, rather than just showing up as some shelters are full of animals in need of homes and would not have room for another.
Motivation
As to what would make a person abandon their puppies in the snow, one can only speculate.
“it was kind of a desperate move on their part," Vencill said. "We don’t know what’s going on in their lives. We have to think of the animals. The Humane Society is here to help.”
Kathy Reynolds, the dog facilitator for the Humane Society, said when she got the call from Enterprise Animal Hospital about the puppies, “I went right down. They were so skinny their ribs showed and both needed baths. I took them in and started looking for a foster home.”
A foster home was found for the puppies.
“Wallowa has some of the kindest, caring people,” Reynolds said.
And the story has a happy ending: The puppies, both males, have found permanent forever homes.
McQuead said he’s glad the dogs are OK, but that the person who left them at the Enterprise Animal Hospital could have made a better decision with the puppies than the one they made.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.