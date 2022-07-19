Jack Black

Jack Black, fourth from left, visited Wallowa Lake over the weekend with his family for some fishing, swimming and sightseeing.

 Wallowa Lake Marina Facebook

JOSEPH — “School of Rock” star Jack Black proved to be a quick study when it came to fishing lessons during his weekend trip to the Wallowa Lake Marina.

Black and his family were in Wallowa County, where they dined and enjoyed a day on the lake with the help of marina staff.

