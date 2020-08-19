ENTERPRISE — There’s a good reason that a lot of Enterprise’s street corners are being torn up and reconstructed this summer.
When the work is done, brand new, Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant ramps will grace each of the 177 street corners along state highways within city limits, according to Oregon Department of Transportation spokesman Tom Strandberg.
In 2020, 97 ramps will be constructed on 49 corners in Enterprise. The remaining 80 ramps will be built in 2021, he said.
A related project in the town of Union is reconstructing 149 sidewalk ramps, according to ODOT Community Affairs Specialist Vicki Moles. There, 40 ramps are being reconstructed this year, and the remaining 109 ramps at 56 corners will be built in 2021, she said.
The ramps were designed by the engineering firm David Evans and Associates. Project contractor for both towns is Nelson Construction of Walla Walla, Wash.
The Enterprise project will add or upgrade curb ramps along North Street and River Street (Oregon Highway 82) between West Walter Street and SE School Street; and NW 1st Street (Oregon Highway 3) between North Street and NW Logan Street.
In Union, new ADA-compliant ramps are being constructed or upgraded along Main Street (Oregon Highway 203/237) between Bryan Street (junction with Cove Highway/Oregon Highway 237) and Oregon Street, and along Beakman Street (Oregon Highway 203) between Main and College Street, Strandberg said.
The work in Union and Enterprise, he said, is the vanguard of replacing sidewalk ramps around the state.
The work is the result of a 2016 lawsuit brought by Association of Oregon Centers for Independent Living (AOCIL) and eight individuals with mobility and visual impairments throughout the state.
The 2017 settlement committed ODOT to revamping more than 26,000 sidewalk curb ramps and about 1500 pedestrian crossing signs around Oregon. The entire statewide project is slated for completion in 2035.
Dick Upton, ODOT ADA program manager said that the total cost of the project over its 12-year lifespan “... could cost several hundred million dollars, as costs increase, and construction techniques change.”
The pilot project in Union and Enterprise has a total construction contract of $3.17 million and total cost of $4.2 million according to Upton.
The towns of Enterprise and Union were chosen as places for trials of design and installation to start the project because they were small, neither required installation of pedestrian warning crosswalks and both communities needed a variety of ramp styles, said Howard Postovit, ODOT Region 5 project leader at a Nov. 19 public meeting in Enterprise. The fact that neither have big-city traffic loads would also help with planning traffic and pedestrian controls, he said.
ODOT also wanted its contractors to improve and innovate the process of building compliant ramps.
“In these initial projects, the contractor has a little flexibility in how they meet the ADA specifications,” Strandberg said. “The idea is to come up with innovative ways that might help streamline this whole process so we can get more done in less time, and maybe even save some money,” he said.
The next phase of construction, Strandberg said, will replace curb ramps in towns throughout Union County, including Cove, Elgin, Imbler, Island City and La Grande. This Union County curb ramps project received what is apparently the winning bid for about $4 million on August 13, according to Upton.
“After this bid is accepted, then approximately 1 month is needed for ‘notice to proceed’, then it’s time to end construction for the winter. The projects in Union County would begin in spring of 2021,” Moles said.
Future projects in Wallowa County will include 91 new or reconstructed ramps planned for Joseph and 56 in Wallowa, according to ODOT project plans. All of Wallowa County’s existing ramps were rated as “poor” in the ODOT ramp inventory. In Union County, more than 500 ramps will be reconstructed or added. Of those, all but 22 are rated as poor under ADA specifications.
Projects across Oregon include big cities, rural communities and everything in between.
“We’re starting new projects in Monmouth, and Grants Pass right now” Strandberg said. “All over the state projects are happening and are scheduled out into the future. … We’ll continue to put those out to contract over the next several years until all of the sidewalks ramps in the state are ADA compliant.”
