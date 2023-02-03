in this file photo, Rotary District Gov. Diane Noriega presents an award as a Person of Action to Dick Burch (right). Burch almost singlehandedly got AED defibrillators installed in many Wallowa County businesses and nonprofit. Burch will talk about the effort in a Tuesday Brown Bag session at the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture.
Dick Burch is on a mission. A mission to get as many automated external defibrillators into locations around Wallowa County as possible so that help is available when someone experiences sudden cardiac arrest and seconds count, when help may be minutes away, and time is of the essence.
Burch, who started Project Heartbeat in 2009, is responsible for placing more than 100 AED units in places such as senior centers, schools, businesses, care centers and medical facilities. He has also trained between 2,500 and 3,000 individuals to use the devices.
Project Heartbeat is a tax-exempt charitable organization in partnership with the American Red Cross and the Rotary Club of Wallowa County. He terms it, “saving lives through public access to automated external defibrillation."
He said his first goal was 20. The top priority was to place the units in locations where elderly people congregated, such as senior centers, churches, and care facilities.
The second priority was schools.
“Schools were very important. It is unacceptable for a child to die from cardiac arrest,” he said.
Sudden cardiac arrest has been in the news since Damar Hamlin, a Buffalo Bills football player, suffered an event during a game. His sudden cardiac event was brought on by blunt force trauma to his chest, which caused his heart to suddenly stop. An AED on the field was used to shock his heart back into its normal rhythmic beating.
Burch explained that a heart attack is different from a sudden cardiac arrest. He said during a heart attack the person is usually conscious and there are other symptoms.
During a sudden cardiac arrest, the person is not conscious and the event occurs with no warning signs.
The technical term for the AED that Burch uses is the Zoll AED Plus.
The AEDs seen around the county have been purchased through grants, donations and fees from first aid and CPR classes Burch has taught. He said Project Heartbeat got started, as a result of teaching those first aid classes 21 years ago; the subject of heart attacks and cardiac arrest were part of the curriculum. He said ambulance response times can be lengthy due to the county’s vastness.
He did a lot of research, talking to people about cardiac arrest events and the outcomes. He said he concluded that most are fatalities, unless they occur in a hospital or an ambulance is on site.
“Wow! That is something we could do (something about),” he said. A community AED program would involve hospitals and fire departments. And it was, he said, “something I could do.”
He also did lengthy research into the types of AEDs. He said he found the Zoll AED Plus to be the best AED because, “it is easy, and prompting” — that is, the device offers step-by-step instructions on how to use it.
The AEDs are not inexpensive. In 2009 one cost $1,700. Today it is $1,800. That is, if you can find one. Burch said chip issues and supply chain issues have made the AEDs hard to come by.
The chips are usually produced in China. Most manufacturers have ceased production of new AEDs, “so they are not available at all,” he said.
Burch retired from the Navy and as a manager for the Bureau of Land Management, trained as a first responder.
“I liked having the knowledge and being able to help. (It was) pretty hazardous some of the things our people got into,” he said.
Every minute a person’s heart is not beating, pumping oxygenated blood to their brain and organs, their survivability rate drops by 10 percent.
For this reason, Burch wants people to know, “how important it is to know what to do if a person has a heart attack or suddenly collapses.”
Because when a person collapses from cardiac arrest, he said, “they are clinically dead.”
If anyone wants an AED in their business or home, they can contact Burch at 541-432-0259 to discuss how to obtain one. He also mentioned there will soon be a compression-only CPR class offered at the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture in Joseph. Details on the class will be available soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.