Dick Burch recognized as a Person of Action
Buy Now

in this file photo, Rotary District Gov. Diane Noriega presents an award as a Person of Action to Dick Burch (right). Burch almost singlehandedly got AED defibrillators installed in many Wallowa County businesses and nonprofit. Burch will talk about the effort in a Tuesday Brown Bag session at the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture. 

 Wallowa County Chieftain, file

Dick Burch is on a mission. A mission to get as many automated external defibrillators into locations around Wallowa County as possible so that help is available when someone experiences sudden cardiac arrest and seconds count, when help may be minutes away, and time is of the essence.

Burch, who started Project Heartbeat in 2009, is responsible for placing more than 100 AED units in places such as senior centers, schools, businesses, care centers and medical facilities. He has also trained between 2,500 and 3,000 individuals to use the devices.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.