ENTERPRISE — The Enterprise City Council agreed to fill its most recent vacancy, Monday, Aug. 10, after Councilman Micah Agnew has announced his resignation.
Agnew’s announcement was made at the regular August council meeting.
“We are packing as we speak,” Agnew said. “It’s been a real privilege and this experience has helped prepare me for the next stage in my life.”
He recently accepted a position to begin Sept. 1 as an associate pastor at a church in Grants Pass. He currently is the pastor of the Abundant Life Assembly of God Church in Enterprise.
The council made quick work to fill Agnew’s position. The outgoing councilman nominated Brandon Miller to fill the seat through the end of the year. The council voted to approve the nomination.
Miller noted that he ran unsuccessfully for the council once before and remains eager to serve.
“We just really love the city,” he said.
The 10-year resident will be sworn in at the next council meeting and take over Agnew’s duties serving on the city’s library, public works and fire committees.
But that only takes care of one of the vacancies on the council. Miller’s appointed seat will be up for election in November, as will the position of mayor and two other council seats.
Since former Mayor Stacey Karvoski stepped down in June, Councilwoman Jenni Word has served as mayor pro tem. Word plans to return to her council seat once a new mayor is elected and is sworn in.
Councilmen Larry Christman and Chris Pritchard both announced they would not seek re-election.
Pritchard said his “job duties have about tripled,” which will leave him little time to serve on the council. Christman did not comment on his reason for not running.
In another matter, the council agreed to a request by Dick Stangel to establish an airport committee to address issues concerning the city’s airport, such as maintenance and projects there the city does and pays for.
City Administrator Lacey McQuead said the problem is the airport doesn’t bring in enough revenue to fund work the city’s Public Works Department does.
“The only revenue it brings in is a tax on fuel, and that’s not enough,” she said.
McQuead said the major funding the city receives to cover the airport’s costs is through grants.
Councilmen Bruce Bliven and Dave Elliot agreed to serve on the committee. But Elliot said he is not in favor of the cost of the airport.
“I haven’t been a big fan of the airport expenses,” he said.
Also, McQuead said Janis Carper withdrew her request for a Community-Economic-Tourism Related Activities (CETRA) grant for the Courthouse Concert Series and the Juniper Jam. McQuead said she is unsure if the events will continue, as Carper did not say what direction the events were going.
The council’s next meeting will be Sept. 14. It begins with a work session at 6 p.m. and the regular meeting at 6:30 p.m.
