WALLOWA — “Colorful Storytime” is the next event on deck as part of the Wallowa Public Library Summer Reading Program. It takes place at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 10, at Wallowa Memorial Park.
“It’s going to be several stories, (and) one story is also going to be read by a kid,” said Holly Goebel, Wallowa Public Library director. “In going with the summer reading theme, which is ‘Reading colors our world,’ we are adding in color art activities.”
The activities will include scratch-art pinwheel kits and some chalk-art activities. It’s open to all youth up to age 18.
“I think it will be a good activity,” she said.
It comes on the heels of a highly successful inaugural Airplane Flying Contest, which took place Thursday, July 1, at Evans Park in Wallowa.
“This event was such a surprise hit,” Goebel said in an email to the Chieftain. “It started as an impulse idea and just grew and grew as more kids signed up. We’ll definitely be doing it again next year.”
In all, 36 airplanes were registered for the contest, which was for youths ages 2-14, and 21 kids took part in the activity on July 1. The contestants flew their way through a single-elimination bracket. Airplane kits were provided for free by the library, with the only rule being to use the kit, though children were allowed to add their own flare. The focus was to have the farthest-flying plane, or the most creative.
Thirteen-year-old Vander Stucki had the plane that flew the farthest, with a plane that was turned into a baseball, Goebel said. Calvin Stucki, 8, Vander’s brother, had the plane voted most creative — one that was decorated with flames.
Goebel said there are more activities planned this summer.
“I definitely have some more youth-centered activities in the works,” she said, adding that they include events to involve pre-teens and early teens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.