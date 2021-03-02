Eligibility priorities for COVID-19 vaccination

March 29: Phase 1B, Group 6

• Adults age 45 to 64 with underlying health conditions, as defined by the CDC

• Seasonal workers, such as migrant farm workers, seafood and agricultural workers, and food processing workers.

• Currently displaced victims of the September 2020 wildfires

• Wildland firefighters

• People living in low-income and congregate senior housing

• Homeless

May 1: Phase 1B, Group 7

• Individuals age 16-45 with underlying health conditions

• All other frontline workers as defined by the CDC

• Multigenerational household members

June 1: Phase 2, Group 1

• Adults 45 to 64

July 1: Phase 2, Group 2

• Everyone age 16 and over