JOSEPH — Coming back after two years off because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Oregon’s Alpenfest will be held this year at the Joseph Community Events Center, according to Alpenmeister Chuck Anderson.
Advertising “bratwurst, beer and a rousing good time,” the event scheduled for Sept. 29-Oct. 2 originally was to be held at the Chief Joseph Days Rodeo Grounds, which has been taken over by the Incident Management Team battling the Double Creek Fire near Imnaha and the three blazes in the Eagle Cap Wilderness.
Previously, Alpenfest was held for many years at the historic Edelweiss Inn at the south end of Wallowa Lake, and the last time it was held — 2019 — was at a tented site at the Wallowa Lake Marina.
This year, the festivities begin Thursday, Sept. 29, in Enterprise with the traditional public Main Street procession at 4 p.m. and opening ceremony at the Wallowa County Courthouse gazebo, followed by “Accordions at Alpenfest” at Terminal Gravity Brewpub starring virtuoso accordionist Toby Hanson from Seattle.
Three main performances will follow — Friday, Sept. 30, from 5-9 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 1, from noon to 3 p.m. and again from 5-9 p.m. — in Joseph at the events center. Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 kids and include entertainment and a Bratwurst dinner. To mark the festival’s return, popular entertainers from past Alpenfests will perform, including The Polkatones dance band, the Tirolean Dancers of Oregon and Swiss yodeler Shelby Imholt.
New this year will be alphornists Phil and Gayle Neuman from Portland and Hanson with his accordion.
Also returning are free dance lessons and the adjoining outdoor Alpine Fair with craft and food vendors and visiting accordionists open without charge the final three days, Sept. 30-Oct. 2.
Alpenfest resembles an Oktoberfest but is distinguished by the addition of Swiss yodeling and alphorns, the traditional wooden 12-foot-long Swiss wind instruments.
