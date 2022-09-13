JOSEPH — Coming back after two years off because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Oregon’s Alpenfest will be held this year at the Joseph Community Events Center, according to Alpenmeister Chuck Anderson.

Advertising “bratwurst, beer and a rousing good time,” the event scheduled for Sept. 29-Oct. 2 originally was to be held at the Chief Joseph Days Rodeo Grounds, which has been taken over by the Incident Management Team battling the Double Creek Fire near Imnaha and the three blazes in the Eagle Cap Wilderness.

