ENTERPRISE — Under dark skies that threatened rain at any moment, the Alternative Education School honored its six 2022 high school graduates in a ceremony held behind the Eagle’s View Inn and Suites, on Thursday June 2.
The graduates received their diplomas as friends and family members looked on, clapped and cheered their accomplishment.
Members of the Class of 2022 are Lanie Huwe, Benjamin Huwe, Levi Pringle, Harley Lepper, Gage Coulson and Preston Aschenbrenner.
“The graduating class of 2022 is truly special," Alternative Education School Director Maria Weer said. "Through the pandemic they showed flexibility, grit and perseverance. However, it is their kindness and compassion that stand out. In 21 years of teaching, I do not remember an entire class that was so genuine, empathetic and kind. I believe that they are exactly what we need in our world today.”
The graduates’ future plans include college, trade school and entering the job force. Each teacher — Maria Weer, Ron Pickens and Jeni Greenshields —personally acknowledged what they thought was special about each graduate.
Lanie Huwe was recognized for her caring nature and artistic ability; Harley Leppner has a smile that lights up a room along with his kindness; Ben Huwe, has the ability to tell a good joke to compliment his amazing writing skills and outgoing nature; Preston Aschenbrenner can whistle the theme from Jurassic Park, is selfless, caring and confident; Gage Coulson is genuine, kind and has the best collection of '70s rock band T-shirts; and Levi Pringle is one of the most intelligent students his teachers have taught.
Just before the ceremony ended the skies released a brief shower, and the graduates and their families were greeted with the universal sign of promise as a rainbow appeared on the horizon, above the Wallowa Mountains.
