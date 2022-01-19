ENTERPRISE — Both Morgan and Craig Anderson are set for another run at the Eagle Cap Extreme Sled Dog Race, which returns at noon Thursday, Jan. 20, after a year away due to COVID-19.
“It’s so nice. I’ve done no other big race yet (besides the ECX, but) it’s definitely one of my favorite races to go to,” said Morgan Anderson, an Enterprise High School graduate.
Though just 22, Anderson is already a veteran when it comes to running the Extreme. This will be her sixth time competing in the ECX, and her second time taking to the path in the 200-mile race, the longest and most grueling of the four to be run this weekend.
“I did the junior race my first year, then the 31-mile race three times, then the 200 and now the 200 again,” she said. “I kind of skipped the 100. Someone offered me the dogs and I said, ‘Why not?’ ”
Getting ready
The younger Anderson has spent most of the last five months training in Pinedale, Wyoming, training for the race with fellow ECX racer and family friend Clayton Perry. In fact, most of the dogs she’ll be running with in the race this week belong to Perry.
“At this point, we’ve been training dogs since the beginning of September,” she said.
Getting the dogs’ endurance built up for a 200-mile race starts before there is snow on the ground. Anderson said at the beginning of training season, rather than a sled, they used teams of 16 dogs and would pull an ATV four-wheeler.
“We would go five miles,” she said. “We call four-wheeler training the weight training. It’s off and in neutral, or a lower gear.”
The early stages are not run at a high speed, with Anderson saying they would go about 5-8 mph.
“Once snow hits, we can start getting more distance and more speed going,” she said.
Top speed, she noted, is about 16 mph. It’s a pace Anderson’s group will maintain for short stretches, with the average closer to 8-10 mph.
The heavy training days are long, for racers and dogs alike. Late last week, Anderson and Perry went on about an 85-mile training run. They took off at about 11 a.m., ran until about 7 p.m. rested until about midnight, then finished the final stretch, getting back about 4:30 a.m.
The training days are wearing, but Anderson had a team largely of younger racing dogs — seven of them are “puppies” that are about 1½ years old — and their energy does rub off.
“As soon as we started getting them dressed,” they’re excited, she said. “They are always way more hyped than I am.”
A family affair
Meanwhile, her father, Craig, will be running in the ECX for the second time. He said he entertained thoughts of running the 100-mile race, but settled for the 31-mile race, which was the distance he ran previously.
A combination of items resulted in Craig competing — previously volunteering for the race, acquiring more sled dogs, the proximity of the race to his hometown of Enterprise and his daughter racing among the reasons.
“It’s kind of good for the dogs, too,” he said. “It’s good for the dogs to see other dogs and pass other dogs.”
As the younger Anderson got more involved, so did Craig. In fact, four of the sled dogs he owns are siblings to Morgan’s lead dog and the one she owns, Gale.
“I moved away to college, so my dad no longer had me to look after, so I think I got replaced by dogs,” she quipped.
Running sled dogs has resulted in Morgan and Craig getting several opportunities to run together through the Eagle Cap Wilderness, which for both is a highlight.
“Just a lot of good memories. My dad and I are pretty good at going out and having fun,” Morgan said. “The first time I ever got my dad on a sled, I think it was Jan. 1 (a few years ago) and it was a super moon. It was so light out you didn’t have to have a lamp. It’s created more fun times with him.”
“It’s fun to be out there and not have headlamps on,” Craig said. “Visibility is high. That’s a pretty neat deal. It’s fun to run with her.”
Given the two are running different races, they actually won’t be racing the trails together. Indeed, Morgan said, she likely won’t see her dad until she completes the 200-mile race sometime Jan. 22.
But she is hopeful he’ll be there at the finish line to greet her.
And as for Craig, he said getting to watch his daughter compete in the Eagle Cap Extreme is special.
“It’s a pretty neat thing. It’s fun to watch her. She does quite well with it,” he said. “To know the kind of conditions they are going through and the lack of sleep it’s a neat thing. … It’s probably one of our favorite events of the whole year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.