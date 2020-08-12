ENTERPRISE — Youths who learn the farming way of life, who know where our food comes from and who raise animals at a county fair each year that destined for the dinner plate learn to refrain from developing too close attachments to the animals.
That’s just the way it is with veteran livestock raiser Sophie Moeller, of Wallowa. Sophie won grand champion with her FFA market steer, which weighed in at 1,467 pounds and sold for $3,700 to Henderson Logging, of Wallowa. Sophie’s had the 15-month-old steer since March.
“I enjoy it a lot, but I don’t get too attached,” the 14-year-old soon-to-be high school freshman said. “You want to be with the animals, but also they make a pretty good profit.”
But her grandmother said it wasn’t always that way and that in Sophie’s early years of raising livestock, it was almost too much to bear to give up the animal she’d been working with for many months.
Still, experience has taught the girl the value of working with a variety of animals.
“I’ve been doing this for a while,” she said. “I showed pigs for three or four years and then I switched over to steers last year.”
Like many FFA and 4-H youths, Sophie will use some of the proceeds from her steer to get started with next year’s steer and the rest will go into her savings toward college.
Her parents, Mark and Annette Moeller, also were proud of Sophie’s work.
“It has been an awesome experience for her, a lifelong responsibility,” Annette Moeller said. “They work with them every day, sometimes twice a day for about a month and a half to two months working with them, besides feeding them. The FFA program has taught her some lifelong skills.”
In addition to Sophie, the top winners in market beef were Ella Moeller, reserve grand champion; Beth Anderson and Montana Post, both champions; and Hadley Miller, Codi Cunningham, Harley Miller and Zoe Hermens, all reserve champions.
Altogether, there were 21 youths showing market beef, seven showing market sheep and 26 showing market swine, according to records provided by the fair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.