ENTERPRISE — Nutrition is foundational to good health and a building block for learning. For 18 years Ann Bloom taught Wallowa County students how proper fuel for the body gives them energy for the playground and excitement for the classroom.
Bloom came to the county with a wealth of experience and knowledge — skills that came together from her background and education in writing, teaching, counseling and social work.
“As a nutrition educator it all came together — and working with kids is fun,” Bloom said.
Her path to Wallowa County began when her family came to backpack in the mountains. Later, as an adult, she came to visit friends and decided it was time to move from the big city of Portland.
The move opened up new opportunities. Bloom helped open and run a bed-and-breakfast in Joseph and worked a couple of part-time jobs before she was hired by Wallowa County’s Oregon State University’s Extension Office to teach nutrition. Much of her work was in the Wallowa School, but she also worked in Joseph and with the summer lunch program held in city parks.
“The job touched on all of the things I like to do — special events at the Wallowa Valley Farmers Market, working with the staff and clients at Community Connection and the teachers and students at Building Healthy Families,” Bloom said. “Having a job I enjoyed was one of my life’s goals and I found that at OSU Extension.”
Teaching students about the food groups, the negative effects of sugar, and how to make their own snacks and meals empowered them with life skills. Bloom said she believes knowing how to make good food choices gives students energy, improves brain function and leads to success in the classroom and the workforce.
Her lessons were targeted to each age group from kindergarten through sixth grade and the courses began and ended with a survey to see how much the students learned.
“We could see how their behavior changed in a positive direction,” Bloom said.
She became a regular in the classroom and the students, who called her “Miss Ann,” came to know and trust her.
“Kids are funny and very entertaining, but they can also share parts of their lives that are heartbreaking,” Bloom said, “In 18 years I got to see the kids grow up. Each week they change, physically and emotionally.”
The curriculum she taught in the schools ran eight to 10 weeks for each grade level and lessons were 30 minutes. She also shared nutrition education at the Watershed Fest, Kidsfest and the Wallowa County Fair. During COVID restrictions, she developed packets for kids both at the Wallowa School and Head Start in Enterprise.
The many partnerships she developed with the health care sector, social services and the schools gave her a broad understanding of the community. She serves on the farmers market board of directors and in recent years wrote grants for an Oregon Food Bank FEAST event, St. Patrick Church’s Main Street Garden, and to teach recycling classes to K-12 students.
The variety of tasks and quality of colleagues made her last full-time position a joy, Bloom said, and being part of the Wallowa County OSU Extension team made coming to work meaningful and fun.
Debi Warnock, the 4-H Extension agent, worked with Bloom during her years at OSU. She said, “Ann has been a huge asset to the Extension Service and we will miss her a ton. She expanded nutrition education to all parts of the county and her dedication to education and the community is admirable.”
Jill Huffman shared a workspace with Bloom for most of her time at the Extension Office, forming a strong friendship.
“Ann put her heart into her work,” Huffman said. “She cared so much about the kids and teachers she worked with.”
Bloom said in retirement she plans to volunteer in the community and continue her part-time gig as a community journalist. For the past several years she has written a monthly column for the Wallowa County Chieftain and branched out into writing local news as well. Journalism was her first love, which she studied at Washington State University. She credits much of her attention to detail and accuracy to her professor Dr. Thomas Heuterman.
“He is a man of integrity, which I don’t see a lot of now,” Bloom said. “The First Amendment is really important and as a journalist I aim to try to tell the truth.”
Bloom said Heuterman taught her to write like a journalist and encouraged her to take classes in other interests to strengthen her worldview and make her a better writer, so she took economics and political science.
Bloom said, “He’s been like a mentor all these years — I’ve gone to him when I’ve had questions about how to handle stories and he’s guided me in my approach.”
