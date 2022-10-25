Ann Bloom at the county fair

Ann Bloom helps kids grind wheat at the Wallowa County Fair. For 18 years she made nutrition education fun in schools, at festivals, summer lunch programs and the Wallowa Valley Farmers Market. Bloom recently retired from her job as a nutrition educator with Wallowa County’s OSU Extension office.

 Contributed photo

ENTERPRISE — Nutrition is foundational to good health and a building block for learning. For 18 years Ann Bloom taught Wallowa County students how proper fuel for the body gives them energy for the playground and excitement for the classroom.

Bloom came to the county with a wealth of experience and knowledge — skills that came together from her background and education in writing, teaching, counseling and social work.

