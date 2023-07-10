JOSEPH — The annual Wallowa County Fly-In at the Joseph State Airport on Friday and Saturday, July 8-9, drew hundreds of people from all over the state.
On Friday, a dinner, silent auction, and live music took place at the Fly-In, along with Short Takeoff and Landing demonstrations.
On Saturday, a pancake breakfast was served, the silent auction continued, an educational hangar was opened, and static displays were available to view close-up.
The Northeast Oregon Aviation Foundation sponsored the Fly-In, along with 27 others, including Ed Staub and Sons, Anderson Perry and Associates, Les Schwab, the U.S. Air Force and Winding Waters Clinic.
Learning opportunitiesThe Northeast Oregon Aviation Foundation works to inspire and educate those with a passion for aviation. The foundation supports the Joseph Charter School Aviation CTE program through student scholarships and is the primary sponsor for the its ACE (Aviation Career Exploration) Academy Summer Camp.
For 2022-23, the foundation has donated $15,000 in individual scholarships, $3,000 to the Idaho Aviation Association, $3,000 to fund Joseph Charter School Aviation field trips, $2,500 to the Wallowa County Pilots Association, and $500 to Young Eagles flights, which offer youths their first free ride in an airplane.
At the Fly-In, kids had several opportunities to learn about aviation. A scavenger hunt encouraged kids to run around and identify planes, and through that they interacted with pilots to ask questions about the pilots’ planes.
Another learning opportunity was a volunteer-led flight simulator. Volunteers showed the kids each of the controls and what they were used for, and then the kids had three minutes each to practice their flying skills on the simulator. Kids loved this, and parents stood behind their kids to watch them practice their flying skills.
Emma Wright, from Portland, said this was the first year her family attended the event.
“My kids are having a lot of fun,” Wright said. “It has been so fun to watch them run around and learn more about the planes, and the pilots have been really great interacting with them, too. If the show happens again next year, we will probably come back.”
Wright and her family attended the event after friends told them about it, she said.
Fly-In history
Shay Mann, one of the organizers of the Fly-In, said the event has taken place annually for about 10 years.
The Fly-In this year was smaller than in the past, with fewer pilots in attendance.
“Typically we have a P-51 here and a couple of really old World War II-era airplanes, but this year we stripped it down a little bit,” Mann said. “Logistically, it is a very challenging event to put on when we have aerobatics,” Mann said.
It’s not just the aerobatics that provide the challenges: Volunteers helped serve some 155 dinners on Friday night, and 530 pancake breakfasts were served Saturday morning, Mann said.
Pilot storiesPilots were thrilled to be at the Fly-In, and several had stories to tell about the plane they flew to the event.
Axel Alvarez, a member of the West Coast Ravens Formation Flying Team, built his plane at home, a process that he said took him 10 years.
“We built it, and then we decided we wanted to do air shows with it,” he said. “It has been all over the U.S. and Canada … then we raced it at the Reno Air Races, and now we are here. We have been doing this for a long time.”
Alvarez appreciated the focus of the Wallowa Fly-In. “A lot of different air shows have different crowds that they attract,” he said. “Here, we are trying to get a lot of students and different people involved who have an interest in aviation or science, engineering and technology.”
Alvarez decided to become a pilot because his father was a pilot.
“He taught my mom how to fly, and then he taught me how to fly, and then my brother. I have just been around it my whole life,” he said.
Hannah McLaughlin, pilot of a Stinson 108 that was built in 1947, had a story similar to the one Alvarez told about why she decided to become a pilot.
“My dad and I have had our Stinson for about eight years now,” she said. “My dad is a corporate pilot and a flight instructor. My parents met when my mom was an FBO (flight-base operator). I decided I needed to fly because of all the opportunities.”
McLaughlin has replaced the fabric on her plane to match the original red paint scheme, and she also works in a shop in Aurora that restores planes.
“I decided that if I wanted to own a really old plane, I should probably learn how to work on one,” she added, with a laugh.
Husband-and-wife duo Steve Payne (another member of the West Coast Ravens Formation Flying Team) and Kitty Firth use their plane to travel for short getaways, as well as for events like the Fly-In.
Firth is the backseater, while Payne is the pilot.
“Steve got his pilot’s license in six weeks,” Firth said. “I want to do it that way where you kind of do it all in one shot, but I don’t have the time right now, so I am just the backseater.”
Firth plans to get her pilot’s license after she retires so that she and Payne can travel around the country together.
And she had praise for the Wallowa Fly-In.
“We just love coming here,” she said. “We have made so many friends at events like these. We also take this plane to Oshkosh for the big show there, too. We haven’t had the time off to do any further travels, but maybe someday when we are both retired,” Firth said.
Pilot Dan Brattain, from Brookings, flies a North American T-28 Trojan dubbed the Top Banana.
The first plane Brattain owned was a Piper, but he has long since graduated to the Top Banana.
Brattain said the Top Banana was designed to land on aircraft carriers.
The plane was once owned by the U.S. Navy and was stationed at Saufley Field in Florida from 1956-1977.
In 1978, Brattain said, the Top Banana was released to civilian inventory, and was purchased by a civilian in 1998. In 2018, Brattain purchased the Top Banana.
“Ever since I was a kid, I remember looking up every time a plane” flew over, he said. “I got my pilot’s license in high school. I’ve been told that flying is kind of like having a heroin habit. It just gets in your system, and I’ve got it bad.”
