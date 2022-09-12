hailstones.JPG

Hailstones scooped up from the ground are shown in the wake of the hailstorm that pummeled Wallowa on Aug. 11. The city will hold another town hall meeting Wednesday, Sept. 14, to discuss recovery efforts.

 Contributed Photo

WALLOWA — The city of Wallowa will host another town hall meeting Wednesday, Sept. 14, with representatives of several organizations as special guests to help the community rebuild in the wake of last month's hailstorm, city hall announced Sept. 12.

The meeting will be from 5-7 p.m. at the Wallowa Senior Center.

