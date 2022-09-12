Hailstones scooped up from the ground are shown in the wake of the hailstorm that pummeled Wallowa on Aug. 11. The city will hold another town hall meeting Wednesday, Sept. 14, to discuss recovery efforts.
WALLOWA — The city of Wallowa will host another town hall meeting Wednesday, Sept. 14, with representatives of several organizations as special guests to help the community rebuild in the wake of last month's hailstorm, city hall announced Sept. 12.
The meeting will be from 5-7 p.m. at the Wallowa Senior Center.
Representatives of the Oregon Department of Emergency Management, the Oregon Division of Financial Regulation, the Oregon Construction Contractors Board, the Blue Mountain Region Long-term Recovery Group, Business Oregon and Community Connection of NE Oregon will attend and address the audience.
City officials are hoping more area residents turn out for this meeting than were at the last. Only about 100 people attended the Sept. 1 town hall meeting that was the first such gathering since the hailstorm.
Mayor Gary Hulse has said that at least 400 roofs and innumerable automobile windows were broken by the storm, along with building windows.
A storm rolled through the community on Thursday, Aug. 11, bringing with it 2-inch-sized hail and winds up to 50 mph. The National Weather Service, Pendleton, said it received reports of baseball-sized hail in the county.
Staff at Wallowa Memorial Hospital, Enterprise, confirmed the hospital treated “multiple” patients for injuries from the hailstones.
More than 5,300 customers in Enterprise and Wallowa were without power late in the afternoon Aug. 11. Power was restored in Enterprise and Joseph before 8 p.m. on Aug. 11.
Paul Karvoski, emergency services director for Wallowa County, said power was restored in Wallowa about 10:20 a.m. on Aug. 12.
