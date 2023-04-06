ENTERPRISE — An estimated $4,000-$10,000 worth of quilts and equipment related to making them was reported stolen from a storage locker in Enterprise by members of the Wallowa Mountain Quilt Guild, said Barbara McCormack, chair of the guild’s veterans committee.

“All of our honor quilts and fire quilts were gone,” she said Wednesday, April 5.

Ann Bloom, a freelance writer for the Wallowa County Chieftain, contributed to this story. 

