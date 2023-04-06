This file photo from 2019 shows a variety of veterans' honor quilts made by the Wallowa Mountain Quilters Guild. An apparent theft has cleaned out a storage locker used by the guild to store equipment and quilts like the ones intended for veterans.
ENTERPRISE — An estimated $4,000-$10,000 worth of quilts and equipment related to making them was reported stolen from a storage locker in Enterprise by members of the Wallowa Mountain Quilt Guild, said Barbara McCormack, chair of the guild’s veterans committee.
“All of our honor quilts and fire quilts were gone,” she said Wednesday, April 5.
McCormack said in addition to the quilts and material, other items — including extension cords, irons and other equipment used to make the quilts, including an 18-inch-by-36-inch wagon used to transport the materials — were gone. It's not known when the quilts and other materials were taken.
She said she discovered the apparent theft Friday, March 24, from a storage shed behind the Enterprise United Parcel Service on Fish Hatchery Lane. She told guild President Gail Hillock. Hillock said a tote containing plates, cups, sugar, coffee, and creamer — items used during the guild meetings — also was taken.
Hillock emailed guild members to see if anyone knew anything, but no one did.
“They didn’t completely clean it out, just the good stuff,” McCormack said.
Items taken included honor quilts destined for U.S. military veterans, along with quilts for babies at Wallowa Memorial Hospital and fire quilts for families and individuals experiencing a crisis such as a house fire.
McCormack said she reported the incident to the Enterprise Police Department.
Enterprise Police Chief Kevin McQuead said Wednesday that he’s not even sure it was a theft.
“I have found that locker open in the past and was able to secure it,” he said.
He said the fact that the items have been missing for a couple of weeks makes it less likely they will be recovered, but it's not impossible.
The storage unit has a combination lock. Hillock said each member of the guild — about 25 members — has the combination. She said it's possible that whoever was the last person to be at the storage unit did not reset the tumbler-style combination lock, allowing someone to just pull down on the lock and gain access to the unit.
“It’s making us very sad,” she said. “We have frequent honor quilt presentations. We try to cover every vet in the county.”
McCormack said the quilts bear labels saying that they were made by the Wallowa Mountain Quilters Guild.
“We’re all pretty worked up about" the loss, she said. "Not only is it all the money and the quilts involved, it’s all the veterans who won’t get the quilts until there are more made.”
She said because of the loss, several veterans died before the guild was able to give them honor quilts.
“We want them to know they were appreciated,” she said.
The guild has been making honor quilts for veterans and fire quilts for families who have lost possessions to house fires for about a dozen years. McCormack said the guild has given more than 400 quilts to veterans in Wallowa County.
“It’s an ongoing project,” she said. “We always need people to turn in names of veterans because we can’t get them from the courthouse anymore because of privacy laws.”
Hillock said she doesn’t understand why someone would take the quilts from an organization that is just trying to do good for the community.
“We’re all about service," she said. "That’s what we’re about. All the time you’re sewing, you’re thinking of who that quilt is for. You’re connected.” she said.
People with information about the incident can contact the Enterprise Police Department at 541-426-3146.
Ann Bloom, a freelance writer for the Wallowa County Chieftain, contributed to this story.
