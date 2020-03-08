The Hells Canyon Mule Days board of directors is pleased to announce that they will award three $1000 scholarships to Wallowa County high school seniors this spring.
The scholarship is open for application to any Wallowa County high school senior with a GPA of 3.0 or higher, wanting to pursue a college degree or trade school education in the fall of 2020. Applications can be obtained from the high schools, or downloaded from the Hells Canyon Mule Days website: www.hellscanyonmuledays.com.
Applications must be mailed and postmarked no later than April 24, 2017, or they may be delivered to Sondra Lozier at Thompson Auto Supply in Enterprise by the same date.
The first annual Max Walker Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Wallowa High School student Lindsay Easom in 2004. In 2005, the recipient was Enterprise High School student Tricia Kunkle.
Due to the growing success of the Hells Canyon Mule Days event, and because the board of directors wished to give more back to the community, the decision was made to increase the number of scholarships to three $1000 awards for the 2006 - 2007 school year.
Including this year’s scholarships, $44,000 has been awarded to high school seniors through the Max Walker Memorial Scholarship fund. The scholarships are funded by the Max Walker family, donations received at the Hells Canyon Mule Days Max Walker Memorial Cowboy Poetry Gathering, and from contributions from businesses and individuals.
Any donations to the scholarship fund are welcome. You may send your tax deductible contribution to: Hells Canyon Mule Days, Attn: Scholarship Committee, PO Box 50, Enterprise, OR 97828. For more information contact Sondra Lozier at 541-426-3271 or 541-263-0104.
Hells Canyon Mule Days president Sondra Lozier said, “The board of directors is very appreciative of the overwhelming support from businesses and individuals inside and outside Wallowa County who give through sponsorships, ads, donations and many volunteer hours to support the success of the Hells Canyon Mule Days event. To all of you we say ‘thank you.’”
