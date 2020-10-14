ENTERPRISE — An order of arrest and detention was issued Monday, Oct. 5, for Noah Levon Delury, 23, of Enterprise for probation violation, according to the Wallowa County Community Corrections Department of Parole and Probation.
Lt. Kyle Hacker, of Parole and Probation, said the original charge was strangulation in connection with a domestic violence arrest. Hacker said he could not release details of the case.
Enterprise Police Chief Joel Fish said Delury has yet to be apprehended.
“He’s hiding,” Fish said.
Delury has a history of numerous arrests over the past several years, including charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII), domestic violence, reckless driving, reckless endangering and fourth-degree assault, as well as other probation violation charges dating back at least to 2016.
