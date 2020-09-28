ENTERPRISE — Cooler weather and rain prompted U.S. Forest Service fire managers to reduce public use restrictions from Phase C to Phase B, permitting campfires in wilderness and established fire pits in developed recreation areas.
While the threat of wildfire is still present, weather and fuels conditions have improved enough to reduce the probability of a major fire, yet the recent precipitation is only a temporary reprieve — this week’s forecast calls for warmer and drier weather in the 70s that will quickly dry out fuels.
“When we get these fall storms, there is often a sense that the fire danger is all gone,” La Grande Unit Forester Logan McCrae said.
Last week’s rains were fairly spotty, McCrae said, and not all of the area received moisture.
“As the warmer and drier temperatures return next week, it won’t take long for the lighter fuels to dry out,” McCrare said. “The heavy fuels won’t see the instant spike in moisture and we could see high fire activity again.”
A Sept. 24 press release said 50% of the acres burned on lands protected by the Oregon Department of Forestry’s Northeast Oregon District this year were human-caused — started by debris burning, abandoned campfires and equipment use.
Equipment-use fires are of particular concern, the release said, because these starts include fires ignited by ATV use, driving vehicles off of improved roads and on farms, threatening valuable crops.
The upward trend in human-caused fires, which are preventable, is frustrating fire managers.
“These are the fires we can all work to prevent.” McCrae said.
The ODF press release asks residents to continue using caution and adhere to the state public use restrictions, also known as regulated use closures, in effect for lands protected by Oregon Department of Forestry.
Because the fire danger remains high in Wallowa County on state-protected lands, ODF requires smoking in designated locations, vehicles on improved roads and boats in the water. Campfires must be in designated locations and portable cooking stoves using liquified fuels are OK. Fireworks, exploding targets, tracer ammunition and sky lanterns are prohibited.
Chain saw operation, cutting, welding or grinding metal or mowing dry, cured grass is prohibited from noon to 8 p.m.
Cutting, welding or grinding must be done in a clear area with a water supply available and ODF requires chain saw users to have a shovel and fire extinguisher or gallon of water and to provide a one-hour fire watch after use.
All vehicles must have a shovel and fire extinguisher or gallon of water and ATVs and motorcycles must be equipped with a fire extinguisher.
As of Friday, Sept. 25, the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest reduced its public use restrictions from Phase C to Phase B, permitting campfires in the wilderness and established fire pits in developed recreation areas.
Under Phase B campfires, wood stoves, or briquet fires are prohibited except within designated wilderness areas outside the Eagle Cap Wilderness Lakes Basin closure or established fire pits in developed recreation areas. Liquid or bottle gas stoves may be used. Campfires must be attended at all times and be completely extinguished and cold prior to leaving. The Wallowa-Whitman public affairs office asks that campers have at least one gallon of water and a shovel or similar tool before starting any campfire.
The use of chain saws or other nonvehicle internal combustion engines is prohibited except when operated under the conditions of a commercial or personal-use firewood permit. Generators are permitted only when contained in the bed of a pickup truck or in an area cleared of all flammable materials within 10 feet.
Vehicle travel is allowed only on roads and trails that are clear of standing grass or other flammable material. Off-road or off-trail vehicle travel is not allowed.
Smoking is allowed only in enclosed vehicles, buildings or cleared areas.
The Wallowa-Whitman’s public affairs office urges forest visitors to continue using caution with any source of ignition and should be prepared to fight any campfire they ignite.
