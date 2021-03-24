ENTERPRISE — A group of 35 people and one dog, diverse in age and gender, and colorfully masked, gathered at the Wallowa County Courthouse to express their concern Sunday, March 21, over recent acts of violence in Atlanta, according to Randi Jandt, a spokeswoman for the group.
A series of mass shootings in the Atlanta metro area on Tuesday, March 16, at three spas or massage parlors left eight people dead — six of whom were Asian women — and one other person wounded, according to online sources. Robert Aaron Long, 21, was arrested later in the day.
The “peace vigil,” as Jandt called it, wasn’t widely advertised beforehand, she said, primarily relying on emails and Facebook. She said it was organized by Sarah Lynch and Quinn Osgood Dawson of Wallowa.
Jandt said the focus of the shootings on Asians and Pacific Islanders was of particular concern.
“There’s a push to prosecute as hate crime because targeted people of certain race,” she said. “But all these details are not really the point but that everybody belongs here.”
Osgood Dawson spoke during the vigil, recounting the contributions of Asians who have immigrated to the U.S. to the culture here.
While Wallowa County is an overwhelmingly white community, the estimated seven or eight generations represented at the vigil are intended to make minorities feel supported.
“I think it should make our friends in the community who are Asians and Pacific Islanders know somebody cares and they have support here,” she said.
