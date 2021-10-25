ENTERPRISE — This year’s 4-H Radio Auction brought in more money to support 4-H activities than at any time in its 34-year history — more than $16,000.
According to Eileen Williams, auction chairwoman, the auction went, “very, very well and brought in the highest income we’d ever gotten from it.” The auction itself garnered $15,208 and there was $1,050 in cash donations. The auction, held Saturday, Oct. 9, was conducted by phone hosted by KWVR radio.
Items available for bidding ranged from bales of hay to cases of soda, from salon services to restaurant gift certificates, from bags of pet food to homemade cookies, from art to rodeo tickets. There were more than 300 items available for bidding and all items were claimed. Williams said some people got some bargains (meaning they received an item for less than the stated value) and for some items, “there were bidding wars. Especially on the hay.”
“One person called and bid up the hay by $50 and then someone else called and bid up the hay another $50 or better,” she said.
Some people received their items for double or over the stated value. Williams said she did notice some trends. She said the hay and gravel items always do really well, as do restaurant certificates.
“The hot items this year was Dr. Boyd’s jam and jelly cupboard,” she said. It was valued at $500 and went for $1,800.
Although some things went for more than their stated value Williams wanted everyone to remember the money goes for, “a good cause.”
Items were on display in Cloverleaf Hall prior to the start of the auction at 8 a.m. and could be viewed during the auction until its conclusion at noon. EONI provided a website where the items also could be viewed. KWVR provided on-air coverage and a description of many of the items during the auction. Items were donated by area businesses and individuals. Williams explained that the money raised helps pay for the materials for club leaders and, “a big thing is kids travel to trainings, events and camp.”
One thing missing from the last two years’ auctions, due to COVID-19, has been the 4-H members who usually take calls from bidders when they phone in their bids.
“I miss the kids on the phone. It’s an opportunity for them to talk to adults and it’s a good learning opportunity,” to take calls from bidders, she said.
Williams has been the radio auction chairwoman for half its 34-year history, so will she be back next year?
“Oh, yes,” she said. “I would like someone to step forward and learn the ropes, but it’s very rewarding.”
